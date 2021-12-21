Will There Be a 'Twentysomethings: Austin' Season 1 Reunion?

Netflix's latest compelling and binge watch-worthy reality series is Twentysomethings: Austin, which follows eight singletons in their twenties who are looking to find themselves and their passions after moving to Texas.

During filming, the stars lived together in twin Airbnb rentals in the fastest-growing city in the United States.

As the cast members connected with one another and with their new Austin-based friends, they began to think about whether they would want to leave, or if they'd rather stay to try to lay roots in the city.