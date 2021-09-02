Ahead of the 'Distant Lands' Finale, Showrunners Hint That We Haven't Seen the Last of Finn and Jake

It’s safe to say that all of us are kids at heart, and nothing brings out our inner child like an adventure with Finn and Jake. Although the series ran for nearly a decade on Cartoon Network, all good things must come to an end, and this became a reality when showrunners announced the series finale of Adventure Time in 2016.

We were finally forced to say goodbye to our favorite adventurers in September of 2018 in the episode titled, “ Come Along With Me ,” but it wouldn’t be long before they returned to the small screen. In June of 2020, HBO Max announced the release of the limited spinoff series, Distant Lands, which reveals what Jake, Finn, Princess Bubblegum, and the rest of the gang have been up to since we last saw them.

But will there be more Adventure Time after Distant Lands ? Or has the series come to an end? Read on to find out.

Will there be more ‘Adventure Time’ after 'Distant Lands'?

It has not yet been confirmed whether Distant Lands will be the final installment in the Adventure Time franchise, but according to Adam Muto, fans shouldn’t give up hope just yet. In a 2020 interview with IGN, Adam revealed that there are definitely talks of a series revival.

"It's kind of been opened up by being on HBO Max just because it's a venue that has different concerns than linear series. So there is a possibility that, if these [specials] go well enough, that they might expand it," he explained.

But, there are a few concerns Adam has to consider when it comes to rebooting the cult classic. Along with striking the right deal with HBO, the Adventure Time showrunner says that upcoming episodes will largely depend on timing.

"I think it just depends on a lot of things, like how well these do, and whether there's enough ideas before it feels like we're diminishing returns. Because that's something we're always worried about; you can come back a little too often, and then that was the one time that you should haven't have come back. So you're trying to find the right spot to just say, 'That's good, right there,'" Adam shared.

