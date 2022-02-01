Will Zoey Johnson Pick Love or Her Career as Graduation Day Looms on 'Grown-ish'?

However, before he even gets the chance to ask her to join him, Aaron finds out that Lucca received an intriguing offer to officially launch the Anti-Muse clothing line after an investor showed some interest. In the trailer, Zoey tells Aaron, "Luca wants me to go with him to New York to launch a brand which I helped build.” When Zoey finds out that Aaron wants her to accompany him to South Africa, she has to figure out what’s more important to her — and it looks like she will have to choose between Aaron and her career.