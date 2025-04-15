Actor William Levy Arrested in Florida — Details William Levy was arrested in South Florida, and appeared in court on April 15. By Ivy Griffith Published April 15 2025, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor and model William Levy is best known for his roles in Telemundo shows, as well as on Univision. In 2012, he was a contestant in Dancing With the Stars, making it fairly far in the competition before being voted out.

Through the years, he has mostly made headlines for his career and his family, with nothing too controversial. But that changed in 2025 when he was arrested in South Florida. Here's what we know about why William was arrested.

William Levy was arrested in Florida, and here's what we know.

William was arrested April 14, 2025, in South Florida. The police brought him in at Weston, a suburb near Miami and Fort Lauderdale in Broward County, Fla. According to NBC Miami, he was booked into jail on Monday and appeared in court Tuesday.

The judge set his bond at $250 for each charge, bringing his total bond up to $500. The charges raised against him include disorderly conduct in public and trespassing.

Not much else is known about the actor's arrest, and no release date has been reported yet. As of April 15, 2025, William was still behind bars, per WPLG-TV. While there has been buzz online about what exactly happened, so far, there's a bit of a cloud of mystery around the exact details regarding William's behavior and why he was arrested.

William's net worth shows his success as an actor and model.

It's an unfortunate twist in the story of William's life. In early 2024, he went through a very public separation and divorce from his wife, Elizabeth Gutierrez. They first started dating in 2003, so they had a long relationship before calling it quits in 2024. For the last year, William has been dealing with both divorce and what it means to navigate post-divorce fatherhood.

Although William's career started with telenovelas, he has expanded his portfolio to other avenues, starring in English films and series over the past few years, including Montecristo, Star, and The Single Mom's Club.

William Gutiérrez-Levy Actor and model Net worth: $4M William Levy first started his career as a model before starring in a number of telenovelas. He starred in a number of English-speaking films and television series as well, appearing on Dancing With the Stars, where he worked his way up to finalist. Birthdate: Aug. 29, 1980 Birthplace: Cojímar, Havana, Cuba Marriages: 1 (Elizabeth Gutiérrez m. 2003-2024) Children: 2

With acclaim in both the world of Spanish-speaking films and in America, William has created a versatile career that blossomed through the years. His unfortunate brush with the law doesn't take away from the name he has carved for himself, but it could be a warning sign that he needs to take the time to focus on himself for a while.