Actor William Levy's Divorce Leads Fans to Wonder How His Kids Are Doing "My children are at peace because William is an excellent father, and the love from both of us is not lacking, so they are fine and will be fine." By Jamie Lerner Apr. 12 2024, Published 8:17 a.m. ET

Whenever a pop culture icon goes through a big change, the world seems to pay very close attention. Now, Latino actor William Levy and his wife, Elizabeth Gutierrez, are going through a very public separation, thrusting them and their children into the spotlight. They’ve both been in the public eye for decades, but now their kids are just as popular thanks to social media.

William and Elizabeth share two children together, and now that their parents are in the midst of a divorce, the children may need to forge their own paths forward. As we take a look at what caused William and Elizabeth’s divorce, we also peek into the lives of their children, who might be following in their parents’ footsteps of fame.

Source: Getty Images

William Levy has two children, Christopher and Kailey Levy.

William and Elizabeth first started dating in 2003, which means that they were together for over 20 years before finally deciding to call it quits. Throughout their relationship, they hit plenty of obstacles as public rumors swirled about their private relationship with talk of infidelity and disrespect. But that didn’t stop them from bringing two beautiful children into the world.

Their son, Christopher Levy, was born in March 2006 and is now 18 years old. With over 1 million followers on Instagram, he plays for the American Heritage Patriots baseball team for his high school in Doral, Fla. A state champion team, Christopher seems dedicated to a potential career in baseball, but he also spends time with his family and his girlfriend, Ivy Puente, a fellow Instagram influencer.

Kailey Levy, William and Elizabeth’s daughter, was born in March 2010, making her 14 years old. As she comes into her later teenage years, Kailey and Christopher seem super close and supportive based on their social media accounts. Also, Kailey spends a lot of time with both her parents, most recently learning how to drive with William.

Christopher and Kailey Levy are handling their parents’ divorce well.

Christopher and Kailey essentially grew up in the spotlight, so they’re used to dealing with personal issues publicly. While family is clearly important to both of them, Elizabeth told Hola! that they’re handling the separation well.

“My children are at peace because William is an excellent father, and the love from both of us is not lacking, so they are fine and will be fine,” Elizabeth said. “Obviously, it wasn’t ideal for either of us, but things happen, and you have to move on. You have to show that even if you feel defeated in some way, you have to keep your head held high and move forward.”

William and Elizabeth have been separated since around February 2024, shortly after a seemingly picture-perfect family vacation to Spain. But that was the beginning of the end. “What we want at this moment is different,” she explained. “I will always love him, I will always wish him the best, and as I have always said, being with me or not, I want to see him happy.”

