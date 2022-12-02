Willie Nelson's Legendary Career in Country Music Has Made Him a Multi-Millionaire

By the 1970s, Willie truly came into form when he began experimenting with what would be called "outlaw country." The successes of "Red Headed Stranger" and "Stardust" brought his music to entirely new ears and expanded the traditionalist boundaries of country music that he saw at the time. For his groundbreaking work, Willie has been awarded some of the most prestigious awards available to both musicians and private citizens as a whole, cementing him as an American icon for generations to come.