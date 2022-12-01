Here's Everything You Need to Know About 'Willow's' Release Schedule on Disney Plus

Calling all fantasy series lovers! Disney Plus is coming in clutch yet again to satisfy your fix, courtesy of its new addition: Willow. Willow, which is the sequel to Ron Howard’s 1988 film of the same name, is set to allow your imagination to go wild.

Per the official synopsis via Dexerto, "In a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes — led by Willow (Warwick Davis) — sets off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world."