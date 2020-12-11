Taylor Swift Made Sure to Leave Some Easter Eggs in the “Willow” Music Video

When we thought 2020 wouldn’t have any other bright spots besides Taylor Swift’s surprise eighth studio album, "Folklore," we were sorely mistaken. The "Cardigan" singer is surprising the public yet again! She revealed on Dec. 10 that she was ready to give fans even more music. Her ninth studio album, "Evermore," premiered at midnight EST.

It has only been less than five months since she graced the world with "Folklore,” but here she is again giving us a full-length album. With the premiere of her new album, she also dropped a music video for the song “Willow,” presumably the first single from “Evermore.” Now, if we know anything about Taylor, it’s that she loves clues and secret messages that keep fans guessing and working like detectives to see what exactly Ms. Swift is trying to tell us all.