Winston Marshall Gave Fans Plenty of Context Into Why He Departed From Mumford & Sons

If you're a fan of folk music, odds are that you're familiar with Mumford & Sons. The London-based group has been delighting millions of listeners worldwide with their signature blend of the genre's sonics and chart-topping hits such as "Little Lion Man" and "I Will Wait."

A main part of the group's sound for most of its existence has been guitarist and banjoist Winston Marshall, but that all changed in 2021 when he decided to depart the group after being rocked by controversy.