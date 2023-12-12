Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Winter House As ‘Winter House’ “Explodes” in Season 3, Can We Look Forward to a Season 4? ‘Winter House’ Season 4 hasn’t been announced, and Season 3’s ratings aren’t exactly promising. Read more about the reality show’s renewal chances. By Dan Clarendon Dec. 12 2023, Published 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The Gist: Bravo hasn't renewed Winter House for Season 4 or canceled the reality series.

So far, Season 3 has pulled in fewer viewers than Season 2 did.

Fans have an explosive Season 3 reunion to look forward to, according to cast member Alex Propson.

Article continues below advertisement

We’re still plowing our way through Winter House’s third season, but it’s certainly not too soon to mull some cider and mull over a potential Season 4!

Since 2021, Bravo has been bringing together stars from its other unscripted offerings for a show where the relations get even frostier than the weather. So, is there a future for this reality show? Will there be a Winter House Season 4?

Article continues below advertisement

Bravo hasn’t said whether ‘Winter House’ Season 4 is a go.

Bravo hasn’t announced a fourth season for Winter House yet, as Screen Rant notes. According to that site, Winter House seasons tend to film in the early months of the year, so we might see Bravo stars converging for a fourth Winter House season in a matter of weeks if the cable channel renews the show.

Winter House’s ratings might give us a sense of the Season 4 prospects. So far, viewership totals for Winter House Season 3 have ranged between 310,000 and 398,000 viewers, according to TV Deets. In contrast, the episodes for Season 2 drew in between 344,000 and 507,000 viewers, according to the site. There has been a definite dip in the ratings.

Article continues below advertisement

Bravo is airing Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 concurrently, and that show hit a season high in total viewers on Nov. 28, 2023, with 565,000 fans tuning in, TV Deets reports. Therefore, it seems Winter House isn’t one of Bravo’s top performers, and we wouldn’t assume a fourth season is a lock.

There’s still a lot of drama to come in Season 3.

BravoTV.com’s Daily Dish blog recently hyped up a forthcoming Winter House Season 3 reunion, for which Andy Cohen brought together the whole cast: Summer House’s Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Sam Feher, and Danielle Olivera; the Below Deck franchise’s Katie Flood, Alex Propson, and Malia White; Vanderpump Rules’s Tom Schwartz; Winter House’s Kory Keefer; Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’s Jordan Emanuel; Family Karma’s Brian Benni, and Bravo newcomer Casey Craig,

Article continues below advertisement

Katie and Alex gave fans teases about the reunion drama to come during their Dec. 6 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, as they returned to the same studio where that cast get-together was filmed. “Some people came in a little bit too hot for my liking,” she observed. “And yeah, we’ll leave it at that.” Alex added, “I felt like there were some pent-up things that just had to explode, and they exploded. And it was a lot of fun.”