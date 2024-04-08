Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Accidentally Steals Target Basket, Has No Idea Until It’s Spelled Out for Her "How often do you hold a target basket for it to feel natural for it to be in your home" By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 8 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @chris_erin

TikTokers Chris and Erin (@chris_erin) posted a hilarious video on their joint couples account where Chris documents the exact moment that Erin realizes she accidentally brought home a Target basket, meant for in-store shopping only.

The clip, which raked in over 6.1 million views, also received nearly 7,000 comments as of this writing, where throngs of folks shared their own jokes about the situation, and others said that it took them a while to realize what Chris was referring to as they saw the video pop up in their respective feeds.

"How long was she in the kitchen before I started filming this mistake," Chris writes in a text overlay of the video. He holds the camera up to his face, getting both his reaction and his partner's in the shot. The woman hovers over a Target in-store carry basket, which is placed on the counter of their kitchen.

Their conversation is as follows: Chris: "Um, babe." Erin: "What," she says, sifting through the basket and assessing the purchases she just made at the popular red-and-white branded retailer. "I forgot the protein bars," she says. Chris: "No, um, babe."

Erin: "What," she says, sounding exasperated and looking towards the camera. "I don't know what you're talking about," she says. Chris: (laughing) "Okay, so, you have no idea what you have done?" Erin: (also laughing) "No."

Chris: (continuing to guffaw) "You don't see it? You don't see the mista-" Erin: "I mean I got myself one more bottle of, the —" Chris: "Okay, you don't see the error that you made, like you don't see it? I mean forget about the fact that you're already wearing the neck pillow."

Erin: (defending her decision to rock the pillow around her neck) "That's because it's comfortable." Chris: "Right, but, do you, do you not know." Erin: "I think I got myself, I got the nicer brand for me, than for you. Chris: "Well that's nice I appreciate that." Erin: "And I did get one more bottle for me." Chris: "Babe, we have to go back because of what you did."

Even after all of this back and forth, it still doesn't seem to dawn on the woman what her significant other in the video could be talking about. She looks down at her Target grocery haul, still oblivious as to what he could be referring to.

Chris: (continuing) "Do you not know what you did?" There's a slight cut in the video, before he reveals the error she made while shopping. Chris: (continued) "You brought the Target basket home and it's on the kitchen counter." Erin: (looking down at the basket on the counter, it finally dawns on her) "Oh s---"

She starts cracking up at this point, her sunglasses falling down onto her face as he says that he's "afraid to go back because [he doesn't] know what they're going to do to [them]." At the end of the clip she jokingly suggests that the two of them should "just keep" the basket, presumably because it's already in their house.

Chris adds in a caption for the video: "Judge Away We’ve All Done It Right?" but it seemed like people were more concerned with joining in on the fun with their own jokes about the situation, than judging the couple for the error.

In fact, even Target's corporate TikTok account chimed in, writing: "i knew I was missing something" Someone else said: "The amount of time it took me to see the Target basket" Another quipped that this type of mistake is more than likely a result of shopping at Target too much: "How often do you hold a Target basket for it to feel natural for it to be in your home"

Another person wrote that it probably would've never dawned on Erin that she brought the basket home if Chris didn't mention it to her: "If you hadn’t pointed it out, that Target basket would’ve been in your house for the rest of time" However, someone else fessed up that they, too have been in a similar situation as well, bringing a Target basket home, but that they didn't regret doing it whatsoever: "I brought one home by mistake once, I kept it, and it was the best decision I ever ever made. It was the most used tool in the house."

