"The Way Y'all Didn't Even Realize" — Woman Accidentally Leaves Fiancé on the Freeway

In a viral video, a woman recalls the time she accidentally left her fiancé on the side of the freeway. Read on for the rest of the hilarious story.

Although it's quite a traumatic and unfortunate situation, we can't help but laugh! On Aug. 3, 2023, TikTok user Allison Munn (@allisoncmunn) posted a six-minute video recalling the time she accidentally left her fiancé on the side of the freeway in the middle of the night.

Luckily, he was a good sport about the whole thing. Read on for the rest of the hilarious story. Plus, stick around to hear what the internet has to say!

Yikes! This woman accidentally left her fiancé on the freeway.

The incident occurred a little over six years ago, but Allison's fiancé (now husband) hasn't let her forget it. And so, she decided it was time to tell her TikTok followers all about it the chaotic night.

At the time, Allison was going on a trip with her then fiancé, Alec, and his dad, Steve. They began their journey around 11:30 p.m. (Allison worked nights at a TV station). Steve and Allison talked the entire time, but Alec didn't say anything, which made Allison think he was in a bad mood.

Nearly 40 minutes into the drive, Alec asked Allison to drive. He pulled over on the side of the interstate, and Allison moved to the driver's seat and took off down the freeway — without Alec. He failed to tell her and Steve he was going behind the boat to pee, so they drove off and didn't hear him shouting, "Hey, I'm back here!"

All he had on him was his gun; his phone and wallet were in the truck. Alec soon started walking down the interstate, and eventually, a person stopped for him. He used their phone to call Allison and Steve, but neither of them answered because the radio was loud and his dad was sleeping.

Alec started freaking out and assuming the worst, so he called the Arkansas State Police to get someone in touch with them (Steve's an officer). Alec called Steve again, but he didn't answer because it was a random number. However, he soon received a text message from the same number that said, "What the f---, y'all left me. This is Alec."

Steve turned to Allison and asked where Alec was, and she said he was in the back sleeping. He responded, "Alec is not in the truck. Where is he? Did something happen? Did you two stop again? What happened?!"

Allison immediately went into "full panic mode," apologizing to Alec via text. He brushed it off, telling her to meet him at a gas station near Starbucks. They got there around 2 a.m. and found Alec with the state police. Steve jumped out to hug Alec, telling him not to be so mad because Allison was already very upset with herself.

Alec told her, "Don't worry about it, just get out of the driver's seat because you're not driving the rest of the way. I'm not tired anymore; I will drive the rest of the way." They eventually made it to Heber Springs, and a few months later, Allison and Alec got married! She showed off her rings and joked, "So, he wasn't that mad."

