Woman’s Temporary Halloween Tattoo Won’t Come Off in Viral TikTok
A woman was stuck looking like a human Skeletor after plastering her face with a skeleton tattoo that she's now having difficulty removing, forcing her to go about her daily activities with a particularly ghoulish vibe.
While wearing white after Labor Day is considered a big no-no, it's difficult to imagine looking favorably upon somebody still rocking their Halloween costume after spooky festivities are officially over.
Unfortunately Elizabeth Rose, who posts under the handle (@alliwanttodoissmile), didn't have a choice. She put on a fake face tattoo for Halloween that made her look like a zombie skeleton. In a viral TikTok, she shows the after effects of the supposedly temporary face tat, titling the video "tattoo sticker fail."
She chronicled her attempts to remove it, saying, "Put a tattoo sticker on, join in a bit of Halloween, you know? Put some on my granddaughter as well, she's 7. And my daughter rings up going, 'how's it come off?' Well, it can't be that difficult, surely," Elizabeth said.
It turns out it was that difficult. She begins to scrub her face in the clip but to no avail: the tattoo hasn't even smudging against her skin. She moves from the area around her mouth to the tattoo on her forehead. "F--k's sake," she says, before trying the other side.
"I have meetings tomorrow," she laughs as she attempts to remove the tattoo again, then tosses the cloth away and tries rubbing at it with her fingers, but the temporary ink isn't going anywhere. "I swear to God."
Several TikTokers made recommendations in the comments section (while others laughed at her expense). The top comment on her post, which was published by a user named @bassett_mum, suggested she use baby oil or olive oil.
She replied to the user with her face clearly tattoo-less and said she was ultimately able to get it off with Garnier water cleanser, however, she said that there was a downside to using the product.
"So, fairly successful. I did manage to get it all off. I used the Garnier Water Cleanser. Only difference is I literally look like I've been slapped in the face 10 times by Will Smith." She then touches her face to highlight her change in complexion.
There are a variety of ways to remove temporary tattoos, depending on the type of skin you have, according to Byrdie. You may or may not be sensitive to some of the methods and products the outlet recommends.
"The best products to use if you’re interested in this method are rubbing alcohol and nail polish remover, though hydrogen peroxide and hand sanitizer would also work," the outlet states.
It also advises to start slowly and be methodical in your approach. "Simply rub the remover of your choice onto the temporary tattoo with a gentle cloth. Use circular motions for about 30 seconds at a time, careful not to press too hard, as you may irritate the skin."
It's also important to "take a break" in between wipes so as not to irritate your skin any further and when you're done, be sure to wash your face with a gently cleanser and dry your face in gentle, patting motions.