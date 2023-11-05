Woman Brags About "Disgusting" Meals She Cooks for Her Man and the Internet’s Collectively Gagging
A Woman who jokingly bragged about the meals she cooks for her boyfriend has the internet collectively gagging.
A woman's hilarious TikTok post showcasing a series of gross culinary concoctions is blowing up on the platform, racking in a whopping 14.1 million views on the social media application.
Emily (@imaybediabetic) uploaded a video montage highlighting all of the meals that she says she made for "her man," and when it begins, it's difficult to tell whether or not she's seriously deluded about her gastronomical abilities or if she's pulling a fast one on everybody.
How about you sift through the progression of her dishes and decide for yourself whether or not she's being serious.
Fish Sandwich and Mushrooms
First up is her "fish sandwich and mushrooms" meal which was placed on a paper Spongebob Squarepants plate. The sandwich looks like a friend fish patty akin to a Filet-o-Fish you'd get from McDonald's, along with a slice of cheese and what looks like some ketchup. The white mushrooms are sliced into what looks like halves and topped with grilled onions.
Hot Dog (in bun) with Mac and Cheese
The next meal is a small-looking hot dog that takes up what looks like 80% of the bun its resting inside of. It's topped with ketchup and rests beside a heaping portion of orange boxed macaroni and cheese.
Pizza, Pasta, and Cheetos, served w/ IPA
At this point in the montage, it's starting to look like James might be a child, that is, until we get to the third meal in her slideshow: two slices of meat topped, square pizza, a big handful of puffed Cheetos, and a couple of spoons of what appears to be pasta rests before a chilled bottle of IPA beer.
Breaded/Fried Mystery with Cranberry Balls
The fourth meal is comprised of two items: one of which looks like either fried cheese curds or jalapeno poppers, along with four "cranberry balls," which look like cranberry sauce that she shaped into oddly-shaped spheres.
Dino Nugget Pasta Chicken Parm
Emily's fifth entry has to be a troll: she writes in a text overlay that her "Italian kicked in," as she shows a plate of spaghetti topped with tomato sauce, some shredded mozzarella cheese, and a dinosaur chicken nugget.
Four Wiener and Cheese "Burger"
The "cheese wiener sandwich" is another compelling entry in Emily's storied culinary montage. The dish is comprised of a hamburger bun that houses four hot dogs and is topped with a single slice of American cheese.
Chicken Curry
Again, if you weren't sure that Emily is joking, her "chicken curry" will erase all doubt: she includes two boiled and grey-looking chicken breasts plated with scoops of cottage cheese and apple sauce.
Open-Faced Ramen Slop Tortilla
One dish doesn't even have a name: it looks like Ramen noodles steeped in a brown sludge that has been slopped onto a large tortilla.
Cranberry and Tater Tots
She then showed off a her cranberry and tater tots, which looked nearly identical to her "cranberry balls" entry. The cranberry sauce has a rippled texture embedded into the sauce — it seems like Emily took pieces of the gelatinous sauce that were resting near the edge of the can.
Wiener Boiled Ramen
The other dish, "another wiener noodle" looks shows off a disproportionately torn up hot dog placed in a bed of boiled ramen.
Beans and Waffle Sandwich
Emily shows off two waffles sandwiching what appears to be wet canned beans drizzled with ketchup, a meal that she says is her man's "fav breakfast".
Chipotle Dupe
Emily seems keen on crafting homemade variants of popular offerings from fast casual chains like Chipotle. Since wrapping burritos is tricky business she placed the cheese and bean slop inside of the tortilla and sealed it shut with two toothpicks.
Scatter-Fried Chicken
The TikToker proudly displays a tray of unevenly breaded fried chicken wings in this portion of the video. Some of the pieces appear to be completely bare while others have an overabundance of breading.
Burger Face
In what appears to be a celebration of the 2023 release of Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated film, a burger patty with eyes and mouth beckons its diner to come and consume it.
Tuna Dip
A medley of different textures is the touchstone of this dish: boiled ramen playfully intermingles with canned tuna and it's topped by what seems to be barbecue flavored Ruffles potato chips.
Penne Chicken Burrito
Boiled pieces of chicken rest on a tortilla wrap along with a few pieces of buttered penne pasta to craft this uniquely bland meal.
Chocolate Covered Banana (Rustic)
Chocolate and banana are a delicious combination, but Emily belies traditional chocolate covered fruit pairings by coating the bananas in a rustic style, giving them a rough-looking aesthetic, challenging the diner to focus on flavor and not visual appeal.
Bile Biscuits and Gravy
A gelatinous blob of gravy soaks what seems to be a hefty portion of biscuits that oozes off the plate. It's unsure as to whether or not this was part of a Halloween gag potluck.
Assorted Snack Plate
Emily also highlights how full-on meals aren't the only thing she's capable of providing for her man, but rather a charcuterie of sorts included crinkle cut fries topped with what seems like shawarma meat, and two fish puffs.
Egusi Soup
The West African delight rounds out the end of the slideshow and despite looking like something the Uruk Hai from the Lord of the Rings eats from the way Emily prepared it, it's actually a very nutritious meal.