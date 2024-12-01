Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "Looks Like a Biblical Angel" — Woman's DIY Pampas Grass Christmas Tree Goes Viral "Just buy a tree next year." By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 1 2024, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: tiktok/@therealmthanggg

Hey, there's no shame in a good holiday DIY. They're cost effective, cute, and can add a personal touch to your festive decor and gifting — but what happens when only the latter of those things is true? One woman on TikTok, who spent an exorbitant amount of money to create her own pampas grass Christmas tree, is finding out the hard way.

She revealed that she usually pays someone to put it together for her, but she thought she would try her hand at DIY-ing it this year. The results? Questionable, according to her comments section. Let's take a look.

Woman creates her own pampas grass Christmas tree.

TikToker MThang (@therealmthanggg) has found out the hard way just how brutal (and creative) commenters on the Internet can be. It all started with her TikTok video on Nov. 24 in which she filmed herself assembling her DIY pampas grass Christmas tree. As shown in the TikTok, she starts out with a set of wooden beams leaning against each other to make a cone shape, wrapped with chicken wire and string lights.

"The base that you see was custom-made," she shares with her audience. She then starts adding the stems of feathery, beige pampas grass into the holes of the wire. "I ordered a lot of pampas for this tree," she explains, showing off the various Amazon listings of grasses in different sizes and textures. "In total I probably spent, like, $1,000 on pampas. But I wanted something different."

Now, with that hefty price tag attached, you know people are going to be looking for something stunning. Mind-blowing, even. But what MThang delivers isn't quite what viewers expected.

"I did this last year; this is my first year assembling it by myself," she explains. "The lady charged me $250 to assemble it, so I was like, 'You know what? Let me get in here and try to do this myself.'" As she continues sticking in the stems of grass and the tree starts to shape up, folks argue that, in reality, it looks nothing like a tree at all.

And to finish it all off, MThang tops her tree with ... more pampas grass.

One commenter wrote, "Looks like a biblical angel," referencing the Bible's description of angels as terrifying clusters of wings and eyeballs as opposed to the human-like ones often depicted in media.

Another likened it to a Swiffer Duster, and yet another said it looked like "something that would've been in The Lorax," which we're pretty sure isn't the vibe she was going for.

Others commended the idea but encouraged her to maybe continue paying that assembly fee in the future: "I really see the vision, but just pay the $250 next time." However, MThang shocked viewers by saying her results looked exactly the same as the professional ones from years past. Oh!

To prove it, she even posted a video comparing last year's professionally assembled tree and this year's DIY'd tree — and we have to admit, they do look exactly the same. Maybe we're just not into the concept.