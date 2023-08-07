Home > Viral News > Trending A Dollar Tree Cashier Was in Desperate Need of a Diet Coke — This Woman Stepped in and Saved the Day This woman met a Dollar Tree cashier in desperate need of a Diet Coke. With this, she sprung into action and became an internet hero. By Pretty Honore Aug. 7 2023, Published 6:26 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@lifeofsierralove

Karma is a beautiful beast that strikes when we least expect it. What goes up must come down, and this is true when it comes to even the simplest in life.

But bad karma isn’t the only karma there is. Additionally, when you do good, good comes to you — just ask TikTok user Sierra Love (@lifeofsierralove), who experienced this first-hand. As a matter of fact, her viral video just might restore your “faith in humanity.”

A Dollar Tree employee was in desperate need of a Diet Coke — this woman came to her rescue.

Our good sis Sierra was doing some shopping at Dollar Tree when she saw an opportunity to pay it forward. She shared what happened in what might possibly be the most wholesome video you’ve seen all day.

“So I was at the Dollar Tree right down here and the lady checking me out, she was super nice,” Sierra said in the video. “And I guess whoever she was on the phone with was supposed to bring her Diet Coke.”

“And they couldn't come and she's like, ‘Oh man, no, there's no Diet Coke today.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, they don't sell them here?’ And she's like, ‘No, they only carry Pepsi products and they don't keep them cold here,’” Sierra went on.

She added: “I can tell she was super bummed about like not being able to get her Diet Coke for the day. And [she’s] a sweet, super nice lady.” With this, Sierra sprung into action. After leaving Dollar Tree, she set out to buy the cashier the Diet Coke she so desperately deserved.

“So I'm like OK, I'm gonna go to Five Guys right there. I'm gonna just go get this lady a Diet Coke and bring it to her, you know? She deserves it,” Sierra recalled, adding that the Dollar Tree employee “probably deals with some mean people, there's always mean people in there.”

Upon her arrival at Five Guys, she was served up a double dose of instant karma. When Sierra tried to pay for the drink, the guy at the counter told her it was on the house. “I don't know it just made me so happy,” she said, encouraging TikTokers to “spread kindness” and “spread love.”

“Help people out if you can help people out,” Sierra added. A few seconds later, Sierra walked into the store and surprised the cashier: “Hey, girl, I got you a — a Diet Coke.” The cashier, who was audibly shocked, expressed her gratitude and tried to pay her for the Coke. However, Sierra didn’t take her money — especially since she’d gotten the Coke for free. “It's OK. I could feel the struggle.”

