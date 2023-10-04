Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Shows Empty Fridge, Says Food Stamp Office Declined Her After a woman showed off her empty fridge and said that she was disqualified from food stamps, social media users agree that there was an oversight. By Distractify Staff Oct. 4 2023, Published 11:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kamtunechi

It’s no secret that the standard of living continues to rise throughout the U.S. and beyond. As a result, housing prices are through the roof, groceries are quite expensive, and gas prices would make even a nun blush. Now more than ever, many folks require aid from the government in various facets to live semi-comfortably.

Article continues below advertisement

One woman, in particular, has no qualms about sharing how down bad she is. In a TikTok video, the woman showed an empty fridge and questioned why she was disqualified from receiving food stamps. And judging by the condition of the fridge, it’s safe to say that something is amiss. Here’s the rundown.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

A woman on TikTok says she was disqualified from receiving food stamps and shows her empty fridge.

It’s important to make sure that people who need aid receive it. In a Sept. 21, 2023, TikTok video, creator Kam Tunechi (@kamtunechi) aired her frustrations with the government after she was disqualified from receiving food stamps. “Somebody tag the food stamp office, s--- just got serious,” the video caption reads.

As the video starts, Kam is seen in view sharing her issues with the food stamp office. “How the f--- is the food stamp office going to tell me what I qualify for? Y’all ain’t been to my house and seen my refrigerator,” Kam said.

Article continues below advertisement

“But since you have your degree and think you know everything, I’m going to qualify myself. We’re going to have a look at this refrigerator and see if I qualify,” Kam said.

Article continues below advertisement

Kam proceeded to go to her kitchen and open her refrigerator. The refrigerator was empty, with no signs of any essentials — bread, milk, eggs, or juice. “Now who the f--- don’t qualify? How are y’all going to tell me that I don’t qualify,” Kam said while holding up her hands.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users joked in the comment section about Kam truly qualifying for food assistance.

It’s one thing for someone to tell you something; it's another for them to show you something that supports their point. Once TikTok users saw Kam’s video with her empty refrigerator, it was clear as day that the food stamp office may have made a mistake. Interestingly, many folks shared that they're in the same predicament.

“No, because literally, the food stamp office be tripping,” one person said. “Girl, I'm pregnant and they cut me off after the first month because I work. I’ve been surviving off WIC,” another user shared.

Article continues below advertisement

“Only have enough to pay the bills and the food and drink is nonexistent at this point 😭😂 we are all just out here ✨starving ✨,” one person shared. The struggle is real for many people.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, some folks shared anecdotal details of family members and friends who were denied food stamps because their income was over the limit by $1. The other excuses for denying people food stamps range from their possessions to making too much money.