“I’m Having an Emergency” — Woman’s Fingers Get Caught In a Target Basket

By Haylee Thorson Jul. 21 2023, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Late-night Target trips are one of life’s simple pleasures. From securing a Starbucks coffee to aimlessly wandering the aisles to leaving with more items than you need, nothing beats a good ‘ole fashioned stroll through the store.

However, one TikTok creator proved that not all Target visits are created equal. In a viral video, @noturgirltiti (Titi) detailed a chaotic journey where her roommate’s fingers became trapped inside the holes of a Target basket.

And the lengths they went to to remove them had social media in stitches. “Some people are smarter than others,” Titi wrote in her caption. Here’s what went down.

A woman’s fingers got caught in a Target basket.

In her video, Titi documented a hilarious saga wherein her roommate’s fingers got stuck in a Target basket. “What was supposed to be a normal late-night Target trip with my roommate…” the creator teased at the beginning of the TikTok.

And what followed was a jaw-dropping escalation of events. After Titi’s friend texted her and said she was having an “emergency,” she discovered that her pointer finger and middle finger were jammed inside the holes of a bright-red shopping basket.

Their first attempt at removal? Spraying the trapped limbs with Windex. When that method didn’t work, Titi took a photo of her roommate posing with a look of defeat. “Contemplating life,” the creator wrote.

She then showed a picture of two tremendously swollen, pink fingers protruding from the inside of the basket. After realizing they couldn’t free the digits from the holes’ clutches, Titi and her roommate knew they needed further assistance.

Target employees tried multiple methods to free the woman’s fingers from the basket.

@noturgirltiti some people are smarter than others. shout out to the south bay target employees ♬ Just A Girl - The Hit Crew

At the video’s halfway point, Titi filmed her roommate sheepishly walking over to Target’s security officer to request removal assistance. However, he was unable to work alone.

What followed was an all-hands-on-deck approach featuring several Target employees, and their first line of defense was rubbing lotion on the woman’s fingers.

Unfortunately, that solution didn’t succeed. “Leveling up to Vaseline,” Titi wrote in her video, followed by a clip of a man slathering her roommate’s index and middle fingers with the petroleum jelly. And, you guessed it, that didn’t work either.

Finally, the Target employees had to result to extreme measures to remove the woman’s increasingly-swollen limbs from the holes of the basket. The video’s conclusion depicted one of the workers using pliers to break open the plastic.

And fortunately, Titi’s roommate’s fingers were free. “30 [minutes] later and no fingers lost,” the creator wrote alongside a photo of her friend’s slightly mangled digits.

Naturally, TikTok users in the comment section couldn’t help but poke fun at the unfortunate situation. “I woulda just left with the basket and cried at home,” one person said.