"I Never Did Anything in My Life to Deserve This" — Woman Turns Down Man, Gets Hit With Brick In a social post, a woman shares that she was hit with a brick by a man in Houston, Texas, after turning him down. Onlookers did nothing to stop it. By Tatayana Yomary Sep. 5 2023, Updated 1:12 p.m. ET

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

When women say that it’s dangerous to navigate the world as a woman, it’s common for folks — mostly people of the opposite sex — to question the statement. Immediately, gender wars ensue as each side makes a point to support their argument. However, with certain states overturning Roe v. Wade to women navigating the corporate world, it’s a lot to deal with.

Not to mention, women frequently share their horror stories with dating and simply existing as a woman in society on social media daily. Unfortunately, one story has seemingly caused many men to wake up and realize the importance of holding other men accountable for how they treat women. In case you’ve been out of the loop, a woman went viral on Instagram and TikTok in Houston, Texas, after she got hit with a brick for turning down a man who was pursuing her. Here’s the story.

A woman gets hit with a brick for turning down a man in Houston, Texas, on TikTok.

It may be time for women to learn some form of self-defense. I’ll even go as far as to say that open carry should be legal across the U.S. In a Sept. 4, 2023, TikTok video, creator Black Mr. Rodgers (@raisedonrice) shared a shocking video of a woman in Houston who was assaulted by a random man after she didn't give him her number.

“Wow! This is what we are doing out here now?” the video caption reads. As the video starts, the woman shares that a man hit her in the face with a brick and the men in the background did nothing to help her.

All these Black men just watched and they don’t give a f---,” the woman said. “This man grabbed a rock and hit my f------ face because I wouldn’t give him my number.” Interestingly, the men in the background asked the woman what she wanted them to do as she showed large swelling on the side of her face.

“What do I want y’all to do? I want y’all to be a man and f------ do something,” the woman said. The men continued to yell at her and the video progressed to the woman being treated in the hospital. While crying she explained that she didn’t understand why this happened.

"What have I ever done to anyone in my life to deserve this? I never did anything in my life to hurt anybody," the woman said through tears. "Literally the man asked me for my number and I said no. He picked up a brick in front of so many men and asked, 'What are you going to do?'"

“I told all of the men, 'Why does this man have a brick over my face?' He’s holding a brick and all these [n-word] are watching and nobody does nothing. And he hits me in my face and they’re all just watching. They let that [n-word] get in a car. How is this OK? Is this what y’all doing to women?”

Social media users are disgusted by the actions of all the men involved.

It’s one thing to want to mind your business; it’s another to see someone being viciously attacked and not doing anything about it. Now granted, the men at the scene could have simply talked the man down or even used force to get him away from the woman. However, they decided to watch the events unfold. So, it’s no surprise that folks on social media are disgusted. “Oh the way I would’ve given his family something to do next week,” one woman commented on Instagram.

“What are we supposed to do?” That just broke my heart so badly. Ladies PLEASE CARRY WEAPONS!,” another person said on IG. “I’m so tired of women, especially Black women being violated and abused. I hope she can heal from this inside and out. Justice will be served,” another user said.

Interestingly, many people on TikTok attempted to challenge the woman's account and commented that “there is more to the story,” which is disgusting within itself. Truth be told, people, especially Black women, are frequently brutalized daily by men. And while there are some instances where domestic disputes are both-sided, it’s still wrong no matter which way you look at it.