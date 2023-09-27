Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "Smells So Good and Musty" — Woman Gives Tour of Her Mold-Infested Apartment After a viral video shows a mold-infested apartment in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, people are worried about the safety and health of the residents. By Distractify Staff Sep. 27 2023, Published 1:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@usermuseranna

Most of us can agree that it's hard to find a solid apartment. A place that’s clean, functional, close to work, and offers a wide range of amenities. That said, some folks go out of their way to check prospective apartments multiple times to decide if the residence is right for them. And unfortunately, multiple viewings may still not be a clear indicator of how your experience being a tenant will go.

Unfortunately, one woman on TikTok is living what many people would say is their worst nightmare. In two videos, the woman shared her Tuscaloosa, Ala. mold-infested apartment. And it appears that it’s just as horrible as it sounds. Here’s the full scoop.

A woman on TikTok gave people a look at her mold-infested apartment.

Baby… most of us would have been out of that apartment faster than you could say, “Go.” In the first video, TikTok creator Anna (@usermuseranna) shared a point-of-view video of the moldy apartment. “Do not live here in Tuscaloosa,” the video caption reads.

As the video starts, Anna and another person can be seen in protective gear in the hallway of an apartment complex. The pair showed off their protective garb from head to toe before entering the premises.

In the second video, you get to see how much mold is in the apartment. And be warned, it's a lot. “Smells so good and musty too,” the video caption reads. As the video starts, you see a bed with white mold-stained sheets that look like a safety and health hazard.

“When they forget to mention the apartment comes with complimentary mold,” the text overlay reads. The video continues with molded furniture being displayed, and a beauty blender sponge covered in mold on a bathroom counter. Sadly, a clothing shelf with bins showcased tons of mold all over the surface and the bathroom sink also contained droplets of mold.

Additionally, the woman showed clothing, a leather jacket in particular, that also had mold on the sleeves and a Prada backpack that also had mold on it. At the end of the video, Anna and another woman showed a picture of themselves in the kitchen.

TikTok users are mortified by the mold discovery.

Seriously, we were itching while watching these videos. In case you didn’t know, having mold in your residence is a huge safety hazard. For starters, the Mayo Clinic shares that folks with a mold allergy “can cause coughing, itchy eyes, and other symptoms that make you miserable.” Not to mention, in some people, a mold allergy is linked to asthma and exposure causes restricted breathing and other airway symptoms.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shares that “mold exposure can irritate the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs of both mold-allergic and non-allergic people.” With that in mind, folks on TikTok were disgusted to see how much the mold grew and wanted Anna to take legal action.

“THIS IS CRAZY. You could get so much money for this,” one person said. “My jaw dropped. I really hope you’re okay and have somewhere else to stay (AND SUE THEM),” another person shared.