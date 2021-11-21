Woman Who Left Boyfriend in Hospital Wants to Know if She Was in the Wrong

User Sarah-Justin3534 posted to Reddit's AITA sub to ask if she was in the wrong for leaving her boo at the hospital after he underwent treatment for a knee injury that she says wasn't "too serious."

Here's what happened, in her own words: "On his 3rd day at the hospital I got off work and went to visit him.

When I arrived his family was there too. I was told to go stand outside of the room by his family after I entered the room. I couldn't even speak to him and he was 100% awake and saw me."