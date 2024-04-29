Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Shuts Down Condescending Grammar Troll after He Doubts Her Harvard Degree "Being an Ivy League grad makes this worse in my opinion because you aren’t stupid, you just wanted to be condescending." By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 29 2024, Published 8:06 a.m. ET Source: X | @xgigglypuff

Internet d--- measuring takes on various forms. There are some folks who like to start arguments and threaten to fight people online while they attempt to convince strangers that they're actually terrifying folks who can physically dominate them in person as a means of satisfying their egos or having some type of emotional catharsis.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

And then there are folks who intentionally go into comments sections of videos or social media posts in order to troll individuals by deriding things they care about, probably because they know deep down inside they're disappointments to their parents or that they'll never have the bravery to honestly go after anything that'll make them truly happy in life because they fear failure.

And then there are those who love to point out their intellectual superiority to others, which seems to have happened in this exchange between a Twitter user named Russell King and a woman named Madison (@xgigglypuff) who got into a spat about grammar.

Article continues below advertisement

Advice of the Day:



Don’t start a condescending ~~ “well actually” ~~ argument about grammar with Ivy League women. https://t.co/FZxObngBvC pic.twitter.com/jNp76sB5dh — madison (@xgigglypuff) April 22, 2024 Source: X | @xgigglypuff

Have you ever watched a movie and seen a character passionately getting into a tiff about the rules of the English language and thought to yourself: "Wow, I want to be just like that person they're so cool!" No, neither have I, but Madison and Russell found themselves getting into this altercation anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

They began sparring about various rules when it comes to the correct usage of the vernacular particulars of language. What began as a condemnation of a Yale student's anger at Israel for retaliating against Hamas for terrorist attacks against Jews, which included the murder and kidnapping of children and sexual violence towards women and adolescents, turned into a debate on grammar.

Article continues below advertisement

While Russell appears to, as of this writing, limited who could view his social media posts, their conversation seems to have escalated to the point where he questioned whether or not Madison actually graduated from Harvard.

To be clear, I don't care if he has an Ivy League degree or not. I'm a Harvard graduate, but I don't think that makes me better than him. I called him out because he was being rude and condescending to one of my friends, a woman at Yale. Treating people well is what matters. — madison (@xgigglypuff) April 22, 2024 Source: X | @xgigglypuff

Article continues below advertisement

Ultimately, she uploaded photographs showing off her Harvard degree and graduation photos, and there were throngs of folks willing to dogpile onto Russell for starting and continuing to engage in polemics about grammar rules.

"Ivy League male who’s this triggered by someone someone existing online. Jfc, everyone out here thinks they’re calling out fake Purple Hearts. Get a life Mr. Ivy League," one person wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Madison specified that she wasn't posting her degree because she thinks that it makes her better than Russell, or anybody else for that matter, but she decided to call him out because he "was being rude and condescending to one of my friends."

He is a confirmed UPenn grad. Honestly, I wasn’t even trying to insult his intelligence; I just thought there was no way a person would be a jerk towards random women with their real full name and photo and place of employment visible, so I thought he was impersonating the guy.🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WFgY55Luxj — madison (@xgigglypuff) April 22, 2024 Source: X | @xgigglypuff

Article continues below advertisement

While there were tons of folks attempting to state that Russell was lying about his degree, she posted a screenshot of a reply from him showing off his UPenn diploma.

Madison added in her reply to Russell's degree posting that she wished the man would use his intelligence "for good" instead of "belittling" people for their usage of grammar when theirs themselves wasn't impeccable either.

Article continues below advertisement

In her X thread about the interaction with Russell, Madison went on to negate several other criticisms other comments online had, she clarified that she is now a software engineer, and rejected the idea that she "doxed" Russell because his real name was listed online making him pretty easy to locate.

Also, I don’t know why he’s claiming that people found his full name. It’s his username. I’m not doxing anyone.



Being an Ivy League grad makes this worse in my opinion because you aren’t stupid, you just wanted to be condescending.



I just want yall to be nice to people! — madison (@xgigglypuff) April 22, 2024 Source: X | @xgigglypuff

Article continues below advertisement

She added that engaging in petty squabbles online and acting condescendingly towards others when your full name and personal information can be easily located by pretty much anyone was generally a bad idea. Madison also clapped back at the idea she was a nepo baby with a "rich daddy" who got her into Harvard.

Since I'm already getting the classic accusations of having a "rich daddy," no, I was not rich. I went to Harvard on full financial aid provided to low-income students. I was raised in the rural south by a single mother who is a public school teacher.https://t.co/Utd9kEcRPG — madison (@xgigglypuff) April 22, 2024 Source: X | @xgigglypuff