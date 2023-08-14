Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "I'm So Glad This Is My Last Day" — Woman Quitting Her Job Goes Viral In a viral post, a woman is seen quitting her job after dealing with mistreatment — and social media users love the video. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 14 2023, Published 5:37 p.m. ET Source: @alt_cult666

When it’s time to quit a job, nothing can hold a person back. Between some gigs having a bad reputation for treating their employees unfairly to folks finding new opportunities, leaving a job can come with ease when you’re at your wit's end.

On that note, social media — in particular, TikTok — has become a hub for folks sharing their grievances with the workplace. Over the years, people have shared issues with being fired and deciding between multiple job opportunities. So, it comes as no surprise that one TikTok user shared her experience with quitting her job in a video that went viral. And of course, users in the comment section passed the vibe check.

In a TikTok video, a woman goes viral for quitting her job at a hotel.

Sometimes, you have to go! In an Aug. 13, 2023, TikTok video, creator AltCult (@alt_cult666) shared her experience with quitting her job on her lunch break. As the video starts, the TikToker is looking in the mirror as she describes her task for the day.

“Get ready with me while I quit my job on my lunch break,” she says. “Period. I can’t wait to quit on them." “Look at me glowing. Skin like gold, teeth like diamonds," the TikToker continues as she poses in front of her home. “We are about to quit on their a--.”

@alt_cult666 They posted for my position on indeed and I applied🤣🤣🤣🤣 ♬ original sound - AltCult

As she drives to work and parks her car, the woman shares that the place “sucks” to work and she’s happy to be saying goodbye. She also takes the time to throw shade at her fellow employees.

“I’m tired of that burger-back general manager we got that wears nothing but sundresses and doesn’t brush her hair,” she says. She goes on to say that the “elevators smell like piss, the one house man cheated on his girlfriend with a drunk lady. The maintenance man cheated on his girlfriend with a drunk lady.”

“The hotel got bed bugs. Look in here, it smells like sewer,” the TikTok says as she shows the bathroom and puts up her middle fingers. She goes on to share that most of the folks who work at her now-old job are “fake” and she’s only cool with a select few people.

Interestingly, she shares a photo of a disciplinary form and says that her job tried to write her up. The document accuses her of not listing the correct information for hotel guests. However, she says that they have no idea what they’re talking about.

She also takes a final moment to say that the general manager is shaped like a crabby patty before clocking out on her lunch break and saying goodbye to the job for good.

TikTok users understand the woman’s sentiments about leaving her job.

Everyone can understand working at a job where they’re not appreciated. So, the only option is to leave the job and find a better-suited position. And when folks saw the this woman’s video detailing her grievances, they got a kick out of it. “As you should, queen,” one person commented.

“Girl, I had the WORST day at my hotel yesterday and almost quit😭. This is a sign,” another person shared. Interestingly, the TikToker went into more detail in a few videos about her being written up and addressing questions from TikTok users. She called the hotel out for mismanaging guests, not making repairs, and not fumigating rooms that had bed bugs.

@alt_cult666 This is the final part anymore questions comment and I’ll be happy to answer them or bring the other employees to answer them ♬ original sound - AltCult

She shared that the way they operated the hotel went against her morals as a person so she ultimately decided to leave. She eventually explained that she was written up for giving a customer who happened to be an employee of the hotel a room at a discounted rate.