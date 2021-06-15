Woman Sues Cop for Flipping Her Car as She Looked for a Safe Spot to Pull Over

If you've ever watched Cops then you're probably familiar with the PIT maneuver, which is short for pursuit intervention technique. Officers who are in pursuit of a driver who is refusing to stop their vehicle will "nudge" the back end of the car in question from the outside. This technique is designed to cause the vehicle to turn sideways and abruptly stop. Sometimes the targeted vehicle will flip over.

This is exactly what happened to Nicole Harper when she was attempting to pull over for a highway traffic stop in Arkansas. Nicole was 2 months pregnant on July 9, 2020, the day her car was struck by an officer's vehicle and caused to crash and turn over on the highway. The state trooper alleged she wasn't pulling over fast enough, necessitating his usage of the PIT maneuver.

Nicole feared that she had lost her baby and an emergency room doctor informed her that "not all pregnancies are viable" at the time and he wasn't able to detect a heartbeat, according to her lawyer Andrew Norwood. Thankfully, however, the doctor was able to locate a heartbeat for Nicole's baby the following day and she is now a proud mother of a baby girl.

Harper is suing the State Trooper for "negligently performing [a] precision immobilization technique [which] placed her life and the life of her unborn child at risk." She's also pursuing damages for suffering "bodily injuries, mental anguish, humiliation, and embarrassment." Her lawyer is also fighting two separate criminal charges: speeding 1 to 15 miles over the designated speed limit and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Norwood stated that "the mental harm she suffered is way worse than the physical harm," in the accident. He continued, "She's not after the money. She wants the PIT policy reevaluated. You shouldn't flip someone's car for the smallest traffic violation possible."

A cop flipped over a pregnant woman's car because she didn't pull over quick enough.



Not only is what she did not wrong, it's what you're supposed to do: turning on hazards to indicate you're complying and pulling over at the next safe place to do so...



This man is still a cop. pic.twitter.com/kvNEeEmdf6 — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) June 9, 2021

A spokesperson for the Arkansas State Police Department stated it "continues to instruct and train state troopers in comprehensive emergency vehicle operation training, which includes the approved procedures in the use of PIT." They declined to comment on Harper's case due to the pending lawsuit between her and the State.

Norwood went on to say that Harper wasn't attempting to flee from the officer but was instead trying to find a safe location to pull over as the section of the highway had a reduced shoulder. In a video uploaded of the incident, Harper can be seen putting her hazard lights on and edging towards the shoulder of the highway, looking for an adequate place for her and the officer to stop.

And the driver slowed down, put their blinkers on and stayed on the right. They were OBVIOUSLY not trying to flee or elude. They didn't represent any threat to traffic, nor to the public. There was no known warrant or anything. — XenoC0der (@XenoTechCoder) June 10, 2021

About two minutes pass between the officer flashing his lights and initiating the PIT maneuver, which Norwood says was a demonstration of excessive force that ultimately put Harper and her baby's life at risk, not to mention the damage incurred to the woman's vehicle as a result of the flip.

The night of the accident, Harper had just finished watching a movie with some of her family when she was driving back home by herself on Highway 67/167. Officer Rodney Dunn then initiates a traffic stop as he alleges Harper was going 84 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone.

She wasn't complying. She should have pulled over immediately. How much of this is her responsibility? — Quantum Jello (@JelloQuantum) June 10, 2021

BuzzFeed News reports that Harper was cognizant of the concrete barriers on the side of the highway, which Norwood says it supported by the Dashcam video footage from Officer Dunn's vehicle. He also states that she dropped her speed down to 60 MPH, 10 miles below the legal limit after turning on her blinkers, and attempted to pull over at the next exit so she could safely engage with the officer, instead of doing so on a reduced shoulder.

Several things bother me about this, but I watched the entire video and one thing the cop said that struck me was, "She wouldn't pull over and I had not idea what was going on in her car."

The other side of the coin? — ABKinSTL (@ABKinSTL) June 10, 2021

In the video, Officer Dunn could be heard telling Harper, "Why didn't you stop?" To which the woman replies, "Because I didn't feel like it was safe ... I didn't feel like there was enough space." Officer Dunn responded, "Well this is where you ended up." Harper, who was hanging upside down in her vehicle, "struggle[d]" to get out, according to the outlet.

Cops don’t need to pull people over at all for speeding or other traffic violations.



He could have gotten her license plate and ticketed by mail.



End routine traffic stops to improve police efficiency and save lives. — Leftist CEO 👨‍💼🌹 (@LeftistCEO) June 9, 2021

This is the kind of uncalled for shit that deserves a protest. No threat to others and I’m sure the union defended the cop. I understand the grey areas cops deal with but this is about as clear as anything that the cop acted recklessly and it deserves jail time. — Dr. Wanda, CFA (@8BB8B8) June 9, 2021

In the video, she tells the officer, "I'm pregnant!" To which Dunn replies, "Well, ma'am, you've got to pull over when we tell you." In their back-and-forth, Dunn agrees with the officer that she was speeding but again reiterates that she was looking for a safe space to pull over, stating that was why she had initiated her hazard lights.

I think this is why my state instituted a law where flashing lights you vacate the right lane for the safety of both officer/passengers. Her efforts were well intended but the police dont see a considerate person they see a fleeing suspect. Thats a big problem. Reform training — Madd St. Hatter (@utubeslasher) June 9, 2021

He was so calm...as if this was the plan all along.



The woman was following Arkansas state driving procedure to the letter.

"Activate your turn signal or emergency flashers to indicate to the officer that you are seeking a safe place to stop."

The cop is totally at fault. pic.twitter.com/mLFgYFXuhs — Chris Edward (@IAMChrisEdward) June 10, 2021

"I didn't even think it was safe for you for me to pull over there. I thought it would be safe to wait until the exit," Harper says. Dunn went on to say that the PIT maneuver is employed in instances where drivers are suspected of attempting to flee from the scene of a crime/violation.

... What the actual fuck was this cop thinking?! She was going to pull over at the next SAFE fucking spot. Not when there's going to be cars going by, possibly putting the cop's life in danger! But no, she's damn near killed because this cop wanted her to pull over immediately — Shawn Connor 𖧷 Happy Pride Month!! (@Shawn_Will_Vlog) June 9, 2021

How long was she driving while he had his sirens going? You can only drive for so long before they’re going to do something. — atlantis (@pward1993) June 10, 2021

"I've been doing this for 27 years, and when people don't stop, we have no idea what’s going on inside the vehicle," Dunn said. "When people don't stop for emergency vehicles, we end this right here right now before you get further into congested traffic. That's why we’re here," Dunn explained.

Highly dangerous. Suv could have easily jumped the jersey barrier and into traffic on other side.(you see a tractor trailer in cam after pit stop initiated) Don’t have any issue with using force to stop the vehicle but situational awareness was lacking. — craig lavazza (@CraigLavazza) June 9, 2021

I got face planted in gravel and a gun pulled on me for having an expired safety sticker (there was a two month grace period due to covid) I pulled over two blocks later because of heavy traffic and no shoulder. They are out of control. I'm 5'2 and 60. — Jan202021 (@Dixie202021) June 9, 2021

Norwood went on to say that Officer Dunn hadn't apologized to Harper for implementing the PIT maneuver during their encounter that put both her and her child's life at risk. He also stated that, to his knowledge, the Officer wasn't reprimanded for the use of the PIT maneuver. Both Officer Dunn and his supervisor, Alan C. Johnson, are named as defendants in the case.

I did some Streetview guesstimating and it appears that, from the time the cop turned on his lights to the point that he decided to pit her, they had traveled a hair over 2 miles. pic.twitter.com/1C8SF2xVtj — hekktic (@hekktichusky) June 9, 2021

I’m a lawyer. I represent law enforcement. A PIT maneuver in this situation is not only unethical and against policy in any jurisdiction I’m aware of, it’s possibly criminal. A PIT maneuver is to be used only in situations that demand deadly force. This is not community policing. — alexmpass (@lexlitigator) June 10, 2021

Norwood also stated that he attempted to settle Harper's dispute with the Arkansas State Police Department along with urging them to re-evaluate their implementations of PIT protocols. According to the Lawyer, their exhortations fell on deaf ears. Norwood stated that the traffic stop still haunts his client and that he didn't show her footage of the incident until recently. "I didn't want to make her relive that."

Not only should this guy be fired, he should be jail for endangering human lives because of his own ego to pull off a maneuver like that. — Dean James (@DJamesSC) June 9, 2021

The only time I was ever pulled over on the freeway I was thanked by the officer for acknowledging him and pulling to the right hand lane slowing down and taking the next exit ramp. I pulled over right after exiting the freeway. It’s just not safe to stop on the freeway — Gus Polinski (@BigRissi) June 10, 2021

Many were aghast at the footage they saw of the PIT maneuver, with tons of people pointing out that the woman was clearly looking for a suitable location to pull over.

This is indefensible. Anybody claiming to be “pro-police,” should WANT cops like this fired ASAP. The police work for us. Don’t get it twisted. Trigger-happy, or in this case pit-maneuver-happy, cops cannot effectively serve the public. Indeed, they become a danger to it. — Tom Joanides (@TJoanides) June 11, 2021

Good thing he kept her safe from speeding; she might have hurt herself. — AtlCityBoy (@AtlCityBoy) June 9, 2021

Others argued that more than enough time transpired before Officer Dunn made the decision to cause Harper's vehicle to fishtail.

Sad that there are so many people on here quick to bash the police for this action. There was plenty of time for this car to pull over and plenty of space on the side of the road. You are told to pull over immediately, not when you feel like it! — Tom Zeliznak (@TZeliznak) June 10, 2021

I know how it looks but as usual I'm waiting on more info than a 30 second long clip

Ex: Did she pass by safe areas? Did he impact the car or did she try to dart? Often stops are portrayed as traffic stops that are warrant led. — Marla NeverTrump AlwaysConservative Hughes (@MarlaMHughes) June 9, 2021