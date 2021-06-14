What Does "ASL" Mean on TikTok? Here's What to Know About the Slang Term

What Does "ASL" Mean on TikTok? Here's What to Know About the Slang TermBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Jun. 14 2021, Published 5:29 p.m. ET
While many are familiar with TikTok being the place to find new popular dances, songs, recipes, life hacks, and more, the social media app has also become a tool for staying up-to-date on the latest slang terms.
Internet slang, which individuals use to abbreviate phrases, has been around for decades.
For example, most people use the abbreviation "lol," which means "laugh out loud," or "brb," meaning "be right back."
Now, TikTokers are using the slang term "asl." So, what does it mean? Keep reading to find out more about the latest internet term.
What does "asl" mean on TikTok?
Many individuals may not be aware, but the abbreviation "ASL" stands for American Sign Language. However, social media users have been using the abbreviation differently and writing it in all lowercase letters.
The abbreviation "asl" stands for "as hell," which you will probably notice being used on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.
For example, one Twitter user wrote: "I woke up about hungry asl this morning lmfaoo."
Another commented, "I gotta be getting old asl because every time I get an iOS update notification, I go 'another one?' I used to be excited asl when them updates would come through."
While some people have adapted the slang into their everyday terminology, not everyone is as familiar with the pop culture term.
“'Asl' now meaning 'as hell' really throws my old millennial brain for a loop," one person tweeted. Another individual commented, "I just wanna know... who decided asl.... meant as hell.... make it make sense..."
Another person wrote, "Who the f--k is using 'asl' as a shortener for 'as hell'? I’m old [as f--k] because that will always mean something else to me."
A few Twitter users noted that 'asl' also means "age, sex, location." But, it seems like Gen Z is taking back the abbreviation to mean "as hell."
Another popular TikTok term that is being used: cheugy.
Let's face it, there has been an influx of slang terms after TikTok's popularity grew in 2020. You have probably heard kids or even young adults using new phrases in their everyday vocabulary. If you're an avid scroller of TikTok, you've definitely seen someone speak or write the word cheugy in a video.
So, what does the new word that Gen Z just can't seem to get enough of lately mean?
According to Urban Dictionary, cheugy is "the opposite of trendy" and is "used when someone still follows these out-of-date trends. This may include but not be limited to fashion, habits on social media, usage of slang, etc."
In a way, it's like calling someone basic.
TikTok user Hallie Cain made a video defining the word cheugy on March 30. In the short clip, she outlined examples of how someone could be "cheugy."
"Graphic tees and hats, phrases on clothing, cheugy," she said. The TikTok user went on to describe other examples of how a person or a previous trend could be considered cheugy.
Overall, thank you, TikTok, for teaching us new slang terms.