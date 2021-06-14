What Does "ASL" Mean on TikTok? Here's What to Know About the Slang Term

Internet slang, which individuals use to abbreviate phrases, has been around for decades.

While many are familiar with TikTok being the place to find new popular dances, songs, recipes, life hacks, and more, the social media app has also become a tool for staying up-to-date on the latest slang terms.

Now, TikTokers are using the slang term "asl." So, what does it mean? Keep reading to find out more about the latest internet term .

For example, most people use the abbreviation "lol," which means "laugh out loud," or "brb," meaning "be right back."

What does "asl" mean on TikTok?

Many individuals may not be aware, but the abbreviation "ASL" stands for American Sign Language. However, social media users have been using the abbreviation differently and writing it in all lowercase letters. The abbreviation "asl" stands for "as hell," which you will probably notice being used on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.

For example, one Twitter user wrote: "I woke up about hungry asl this morning lmfaoo." Another commented, "I gotta be getting old asl because every time I get an iOS update notification, I go 'another one?' I used to be excited asl when them updates would come through." While some people have adapted the slang into their everyday terminology, not everyone is as familiar with the pop culture term.

Article continues below advertisement

I just wanna know... who decided asl.... meant as hell... bc make it make sense... idkkkk sounds silly — my matter is golden 🌈✨ (@wild_flowerbaby) June 14, 2021

“'Asl' now meaning 'as hell' really throws my old millennial brain for a loop," one person tweeted. Another individual commented, "I just wanna know... who decided asl.... meant as hell.... make it make sense..." Another person wrote, "Who the f--k is using 'asl' as a shortener for 'as hell'? I’m old [as f--k] because that will always mean something else to me."

Article continues below advertisement