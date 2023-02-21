Home > News > Human Interest Source: Getty Images A Woman Claims She's Madeleine McCann, and the Persian Medium Is Looking Into It (EXCLUSIVE) By Jennifer Tisdale Feb. 21 2023, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

According to the BBC, Madeleine McCann "went missing shortly before her fourth birthday from an apartment in Praia da Luz [Portugal] on the evening of May 3, 2007, while her parents were with friends at a nearby tapas bar." Her folks, Kate and Gerry McCann, brought Madeleine and her twin siblings with them on holiday from the United Kingdom. Despite checking on their children several times during the evening, it was discovered that Madeleine was missing sometime around 10 p.m.

Initially, it was believed the McCanns had something to do with their daughter vanishing, but ultimately there was not enough evidence to support this theory. After an exhaustive search that yielded several suspects, she was never found. Now, a Polish woman has come forward asserting she is Madeleine McCann but the Persian Medium isn't sure. She previously worked with the McCanns in 2019. Distractify spoke with her about these recent claims.

Madeleine McCann and Julia Faustyna

Who is Julia Faustyna, the woman who thinks she is Madelein McCann?

On Feb. 14, 2023, an Instagram account called @iammadeleinemccan was started with a cryptic post featuring a photo of a young girl next to a man whose face is crossed out. The caption is a series of hashtags that featured the name Madeleine McCann as well as some confusing ones like #ootd (outfit of the day) and #blonde. It soon became clear that this woman believes she is Madeleine McCann.

According to The Daily Beast, her name is Julia Faustyna, but she also goes by the names Julia Wandelt and Julia Wendell. In the second post on her Instagram account, Faustyna reveals that she has little recollection of her childhood but does remember holidays in hot places where the sandy beaches were white and the buildings were "light-colored." She also recalls playing with turtles alongside other children.

Faustyna also states that like Madeleine, she has a mark on her right eye, which is a condition known as coloboma. "I have similar eyes, shape of face, ears, lips, I had the gap between the teeth," wrote Faustyna in another post. She also alleges that her kindergarten teacher informed Faustyna that she joined "group" in September 2007 or sometime after.

It was Faustyna's grandmother who first told her about McCann, per The Daily Beast. The most disturbing post is a sketch of a man believed to be seen carrying a young girl the night McCann disappeared. "I recognize this person...it looks very similar to my abuser," she wrote. The McCann family has yet to comment on this matter but Dr. Fia Johansson, also known as the Persian Medium, claims to be speaking with Faustyna.

Despite rumors circulating online, Madeleine McCann's parents have not agreed to a DNA test.

Although the New York Post reported the McCanns have agreed to a DNA test, Johansson told Distractify they "never asked for any DNA test." She has spoken extensively with Faustyna in an effort to get to the truth.

Johansson went on to say, "If there was going to be a DNA test, they were not going to give Kate and Gerry [McCann] any grief for their loss again when there is Faustyna's mom and Faustyna's dad and basically her grandma and grandpa," available for testing.

What Johansson finds the most suspicious about this case is the fact that Faustyna's mother refuses to take a DNA test and instead insists her daughter is mentally unwell.

Evidently, people who knew Faustyna has a child have said they can't recall her parents ever showing up for any school-related functions. "They live in a very very very poor, small town. There is no way they are even watching TV and can understand what's going on," said Johansson.

"Even if she is not Madeleine McCann, we believe something is fishy or some puzzle piece is missing for this lady," explained Johansson. Faustyna also revealed to Johansson that this all began when she overheard her parents admitting that she was not their biological daughter.

It threw her into a depression, exacerbated by the fact that she was repeatedly raped as a child by a man who matched the description of the person witnesses said was seen carrying McCann the night she disappeared. Police sketches of that man were sent out everywhere and Faustyna told Johansson that her "grandmother held onto" one of those drawings.