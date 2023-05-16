Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Twitter | @Imposter_Edits Woman Tries ”Weaponizing” Her Tears in Bike Dispute, Immediately Stops When It Doesn’t Work A woman was put on blast for attempting to steal a Citi Bike from By Mustafa Gatollari May 16 2023, Published 8:14 a.m. ET

An NYC nurse from Bellevue Hospital has been heavily criticized on the internet after a video surfaced of her "fake crying" after she was caught trying to take a Citibike rental from a man.

The issue appears to stem from the fact that the man had already paid for the bike rental using his Citibike app, which costs $205 for an annual membership. Bikes that are not returned to a Citibike rack location incur a $.17 per minute fee charge, and if a Citibike customer doesn't return a bicycle within 24 hours, they are fined a bike replacement fee of $1,200.

The man didn't want to let the woman take the e-bike, and both him and others watching the incident unfold were seemingly disgusted with the manner in which the nurse conducted herself during their interaction.

This lady tried her best to weaponize her tears, but when she realized it wasn't going to work she switched it off and acted like nothing happened.



This should be criminal. pic.twitter.com/P1UW3gJZGf — 🥀 Imposter_🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) May 14, 2023 Source: Twitter | @Imposter_Edits

In a viral tweet published by the account @Imposter_Edits, the social media user writes in a caption for the clip: "This lady tried her best to weaponize her tears, but when she realized it wasn't going to work she switched it off and acted like nothing happened. This should be criminal."

The video begins with the woman in what appears to be a dispute over a Citibike rental in New York City. She starts screaming, "Help! Help me!" while two men, one who is holding the bike, laughs while saying, "this is not your bike."

Someone can be heard off-camera saying, "Yo don't let her take it bro," as the man holds steadfast to the bicycle. It would appear that he got to the bicycle first and the woman tried to grab it from him and then tried turning into a situation where she was somehow being victimized by the men, who simply stand there.

A few seconds into the clip she tells the man to "get off" of her, even though he is firmly standing by the bike, before grabbing his cell phone from his hands. The man then reaches over to take his phone back as the person recording it chastises her from taking his mobile device.

"You're hurting my fetus you're hurting my unborn child," the woman says as she adjusts her purse. Another man standing by a Citibike offers to give up the bike he was about to get on to allow her to use it, but someone off camera urges him not to do so, presumably based on the behavior she is exhibiting in the video.

Someone else walks into the situation to ask what's going on, who appears to be a healthcare worker. The woman starts crying but the person off camera tells her that she's not really crying as she grimaces intermittently.

This right here is one of the many dangerous situations our children face on a daily bases. I’m glad this didn’t go any further wrong than what it already did. I’m even more proud to see these young Kings keep their calm and not escalate it any further. 🫡🫡 to them boys. — String Sinatra Photography (@SinatraShotcha) May 15, 2023 Source: Twitter | @SinatraShotcha

"This is my bike it's on my account," the man states as the woman tries to take it out of its locking mechanism to ride away with it. The man in the healthcare worker's outfit comes closer to see what's happening. He asks the guy if he can reset the bike, but the man refuses to do so, stating that it's his and he wants to ride it.

The person behind the camera admonishes the woman for "fake crying" again as she keeps on trying to take the electric Citibike off of its rack.

"Stop touching me why are you touching me," the man who originally took the e-bike from the rack tells the woman, who pulls her hand away from him.

If I’m her I’m dying my hair blonde and moving to Switzerland. She ain’t never livin this down😅😅 — SNE4K (@SNE4K88) May 15, 2023 Source: Twitter | @SNE4K88

She immediately stops crying once the other bike is offered to her and they tell her to just take it and ride away. "How you stop crying?" the guy on the phone asks as she opens up an application on her phone to take the bike away.

Bellevue Hospital commented on the incident, writing "We have recently become aware of an incident that occurred off campus over the weekend and appears to involve one of our employees. We are sorry this happened and we are reviewing the incident."