"This One Hits Me So Hard" — Woman Is Upset That She's 30 and Unmarried With No Kids In a social post, a woman emotionally shared that she's upset that she is 30 years old and unmarried with no kids. Details here. By Distractify Staff Aug. 29 2023, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

Unfortunately, it can be hard for some people to navigate social media daily. Some folks believe that they have to exude a certain persona online. And if it doesn’t match the aesthetic of others, some people tend to feel insecure about their presence. As the saying goes, comparison is the thief of joy.

That said, many folks don’t realize that TikTok (and other forms of social media) is nothing more than a highlight reel. Most people only make it a point to post their wins as opposed to their losses. For example, some folks will post happy moments with their family, but behind closed doors, they're going through it. And the crazy thing is we’ll never know by looking at them.

So, it has become common practice to not compare our lives to others. However, one woman on TikTok shared an emotional video about being upset since she’s 30, and unmarried with no kids. Here’s the full scoop.

A woman on TikTok shared that she’s upset about being 30 years old and unmarried with no children.

Let’s not judge ourselves too harshly! In an Aug. 25, 2023 TikTok video, creator Am Wonderful D. Boley (@darway8) she feels defeated given her current circumstances. “Let my man come see me crying on TikTok,” the video caption reads.

As the video starts, the audio "Alone" by Neeja plays with the creator shedding tears in the video. “I’ve been listening to this song, but this one hits me hard. Thirty years old, no husband, no child, no family yet,” the text in the video reads.

As the song plays, the creator is mouthing the words to the songs as tears continue to drop down from her eyes. The creator then throws her head back in anguish.

TikTok users sympathize with the creator but also warn that she shouldn’t compare her life to others.

No one likes to see anyone crying. In the case of Darway8, TikTok users are sad to see her be so grief-stricken about her current circumstances in the romantic department, especially since she does have a boyfriend.

“My dear, I'm 34, with no child and no husband, but I still believe God is working on my case and he will surely give me the best. So stop crying because it isn't yet over,” one person commented.

“Anything great comes late. God has heard your cry. This year will not pass you by in Jesus's mighty name, amen,” another user shared in prayer. “Believe in God. Everything will be fine. He will surely make a way where there is a way. I believe your time is here,” another user said.

Interestingly, it seems as if folks are trying to virtually console her for not having a family, but are looking past the fact that she is in a relationship. After all, the video caption reads that she wants her boyfriend to see her tears.