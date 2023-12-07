Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Claims Urgent Care Doctor Deleted Flu Results Out of Spite After COVID Test Was Negative A woman claimed that an Urgent Care doctor who insisted she had COVID deleted her flu test results after she went to another facility. By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 7 2023, Published 10:06 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @danielledallasroosa

A Carbon Health customer went on a viral rant against the company for a doctor declining to give her a flu test after insisting she had COVID, and then, out of vindictiveness, deleted her results when she went to another Carbon Health facility in a nearby town. Danielle (@danielledallasroosa) accrued over 674,000 views on the popular social media platform where she detailed a series of frustrating experiences with the Urgent Care company.

She writes in a text overlay of her viral post: "POV: you just want to find out i[f] you have the flu but your doctor doesn't like you and deletes the test result as a power move." The treatment she received at the urgent care center, Danielle says, is indicative of what it's like being a patient in the US healthcare system.

And it's not like she was a new patient at the facility either, Danielle says that she's been going to the place "forever" so when she fell ill one evening and spiked a high fever and was "coughing like crazy" she naturally thought of going to this center to know if she had the flu or COVID.

She didn't think it was the latter as she just had the illness a month prior and she already had taken her flu shot, but ultimately wanted to know what it was she was afflicted with: was it RSV, possibly? Her main reason for wanting to know was because she wanted to go wedding dress shopping with her maid of honor.

Although she ultimately threw those plans out the window due to the way that she felt, she wanted to know exactly what was ailing her so she could treat it. After waiting an hour for a doctor at the facility to see her, which Danielle said he understood as it was the winter as she was a walk-in appointment, she began telling the Urgent Care employee her symptoms.

Danielle explained her fever and severe cough and the doctor, without testing her, immediately said that she had COVID. The TikToker expressed that she would like to get a test taken and that she didn't think it was COVID, because she had it a month prior. Since she was in pain and wanted to manage her symptoms she inquired if Tamiflu would help, but the doctor quickly shot down that idea.

The doctor ordered a COVID test and then told Danielle that if she wanted she'd get tested for flu and RSV as well. After the doctor stepped out of the room, a nurse walked in to swab her mouth, but as the bride-to-be noticed, it was only one swab. She remarked that she didn't know someone could get tested for all three at once, to which the nurse replied with information that contradicted what the doctor said.

They informed Danielle that they didn't have any flu tests available at the facility and that she probably had COVID, which Danielle soon learned wasn't the case as she suspected. She went back home and laid down, but really wanted to know what she had, because if she did indeed have the flu right after she got her flu shot, she might consider not getting one again due to how horrible she felt.

She decided to ring up another Carbon Oaks Urgent Care facility in Sherman Oaks and ask if they have a flu test, they said that they did and they'd set her up with a doctor's appointment. Danielle responded that she already saw a doctor at the North Hollywood spot and she went on her merry way to Sherman Oaks where she was able to successfully get tested for the flu.

She then went home to rest because she was feeling awful and this is where things take a turn for the petty: "I get a call from the Sherman Oaks location telling me that they called the doctor from North Hollywood and she said that she didn't wanna release the results for the flu test because I, she didn't order it. And I'm like, well, yes she did."

Danielle was stunned that Carbon Oaks wouldn't just tell her if she had the flu or not especially after the North Hollywood doc said he would order it: "Why does it matter? Like I mean I just wanna know if I have the flu I don't, and she said yeah unfortunately we can't release the results. And I'm like but I went and I got the test what do you mean you're not gonna release the results? You have it in front of you."

Danielle said she managed to speak to someone on the phone who was willing to hear her out who said that they were going to look into the test results for her, but when they looked into her file, they said that her results were discarded leaving her to have to go through the entire process again all because, as the TikToker says, a doctor's "ego" was hurt because she decided to go around them to see if she had the flu.

Not happy with the way she was being handled as a patient, Danielle attempted to call both the North Hollywood and Sherman Oaks locations to speak to a manager, or be redirected to customer relations, anything, to voice a complaint to Carbon Health, but says she was either ignored (no one would answer her calls) or was flat out told that they didn't have anyone for her to contact.

With tears in her eyes, an admittedly fatigued Danielle said that she was able to contact Carbon Health's corporate offices and an employee on the other line, upon hearing her emotional explanation of the situation told her: "I'm gonna need you to take a few breaths. I'm gonna need you to calm down."

She replied, "I'm gonna need you to take that back because never in the history of history has anyone calmed down when being told to calm down that is very disrespectful." After her interactions with two Carbon Health locations and the company's corporate offices, Danielle said that save for one employee named Melissa, that "nobody gives a s--- about patients at Carbon Health" urging folks to stay away from the facility at all costs.

Commenters who responded to Danielle's story not only shared in her frustration with Carbon Health, but also with some solutions as to how she can best proceed with her grievances against the provider: "Call your insurance company to see if they carbon health billed for the flu test," one said.

Another remarked, "I’m a patient advocate. Time to write an official complaint again the practice and provider. Then find a new provider outside of Carbon Health." Someone else wondered why it seems like so many doctors are against ordering tests: "Why are doctors so against ordering tests? They act like they are paying for these tests out of their own pocket."