This Woman on TikTok Made Us Question How Dangerous AirTags *Actually* Are

Co-parenting isn’t for the weak — just ask TikTok user Ikiera Lee, who went viral after she detailed an encounter with her baby’s daddy in a video that has since garnered more than a million views. In the clip, the woman said that her ex put an AirTag in her daughter’s jacket without her knowledge. So, what really happened? Read on for details.

This woman says her ex put an AirTag in her daughter’s coat — here's the TikTok tea explained.

According to Ikiera, she was surprised to receive an iPhone notification that there was an AirTag nearby. She ultimately discovered the Apple tracking device hidden in the lining of her daughter’s jacket. In the comments, she clarified that she and her ex had split two years ago, and said that the two had been embroiled in a nasty custody battle ever since.

“Me and my daughter’s dad split custody. He has her on the weekends and he decided to put an AirTag in her jacket,” the TikToker shared in the video, which saw her remove the Apple Device lodged inside of the coat. She went on to ask if his behavior was “normal,” and many users agreed that it absolutely was not. The incident sparked a controversial debate in the comment section about the safety hazard that was posed by his actions.

Some commenters even gave her a few ideas about what to do next. “Leave it [at] the courthouse. So he knows not to play tit-for-tat games,” media personality Karen Civil wrote in a comment with more than 13,000 likes. Other viewers argued that his intentions were probably not malicious, though they did agree that his secrecy was kind of creepy. “My friend has an AirTag in her kid’s shoe (he wanders away a lot) but to not tell the other parent about it is shady,” one commenter posted.

“It would be different if he told you. But he’s hiding it,” another added. Later, the single mother returned to the platform with an update. She claimed that when she confronted her ex about the AirTag, he didn’t deny putting it in his daughter’s coat. “He said that he was collecting addresses that I take my daughter to,” she said in the follow-up video.

But Ikiera’s viral video wasn’t the first time Apple’s AirTags were found at the center of controversy. Last year, two women sued Apple after their stalkers used the device to track their locations. However, as of late, the tech company has partnered with law enforcement to ensure users’ safety.

been getting unknown airtag notis on my phone whenever i get home for a hot min and i’m jus finding out it’s a kidnapping/stalking method??? — Addi (@LuiAddison) September 8, 2022