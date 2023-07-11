Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Two Women Were Told They Couldn't Order More Food at Sushi Restaurant A woman and her friend were mocked and shamed for ordering what a restaurant deemed as "too much food" and they won't be going back. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 11 2023, Published 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Tiktok / @Cassmauro

No one should ever be accused of ordering "too much food" at a restaurant, especially by the employees and managers themselves. But that's exactly what happened to one woman named Cassandra (@Cassmauro) on TikTok and her friend when they dined at the sushi restaurant Paper Crane. In a video that Cassandra shared on the platform, she describes the circumstances under which she and her friend ordered a couple of appetizers and small plates to split between them.

Article continues below advertisement

But when they were essentially denied service because of the amount of food they ordered, Cassandra and her friend were shook. I mean, it's definitely a fear of mine to be judged at a buffet or somewhere I feel compelled to go all out with an appetizer, meal, and dessert. But to be faced with judgment and mocked while being accused of ordering "too much food" before that food even arrives is almost too ridiculous to believe.

Article continues below advertisement

Two women were mocked for ordering too much food at restaurant Paper Crane.

In the video, Cassandra explains that she and her friend ordered chicken fried rice, shrimp tempura, and noodles. They also ordered two rolls and planned to order a third. They wanted to share all of their food. However, before her friend ordered the third roll, according to Cassandra, the server told them, "No no no, that's it."

"The lady looks at her and goes 'no, too much food,'" Cassandra explains in her TikTok video. When they decided to move forward and order what they wanted, despite the server's early criticisms, Cassandra explains the server scoffed and wrote down the rest of their order. But don't worry, because it just gets better from here.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only did the server have an apparent issue with the amount of food they ordered, but so did the restaurant manager. Yes, the actual manager, for reasons that continue to baffle me. Wouldn't more food sales be a good thing? Yeah, you'd think.

Article continues below advertisement

"The manager walks over," Cassandra says in the TikTok video. "She looks me and Catherine up and down, and she goes, 'hungry?' Like [she's] mad. And she goes, 'Yeah, you ordered too much food, It's not gonna fit on this table. Get up, move to this table.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Cassandra also points out "how offensive" the server was to ask if they wanted the side of rice that came with their food. And the comments under the video seem to agree that, had the customer been someone who was immensely self-conscious about their eating habits, the experience may have resulted in far more trauma.

Other customers shared similar stories at the same sushi restaurant.

At the top of the video, Cassandra says she isn't afraid to mention the restaurant by name. And it's a good thing she did, because in the comments, other TikTok users said they had similar experiences at Paper Crane. One user commented, "The waitress literally took our plates while they were half-full after saying we ordered too much."

Article continues below advertisement

Another wrote, "Have they never been to an all-you-can-eat?" Though honestly, if anyone who interacted with Cassandra and her friend had been familiar with an all-you-can-eat style buffet, they didn't show it.

Article continues below advertisement

Other comments point out how the food Cassandra and her friend ordered wasn't even filling, being that it was sushi. And another person commented that it makes so little sense that the restaurant employees could be so bold as to deny service and thereby lose money. Cassandra points out that a larger order would, in theory, mean a larger tip, which is yet another reason why this experience is so baffling.