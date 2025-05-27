"He Didn't Wish Me a Safe Flight" — Women Share Small Reasons They Dumped a Guy "Last year I was seeing someone that I really liked and I cut him off because he didn't wish me a safe flight." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 27 2025, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@heyphatty

The world of dating is full of surprises, as you never really know who you’re going to meet. Hey, you might be like that woman who went on a first date with a surgeon who pretended to push her into a lake. Or maybe you actually find someone you develop a connection with, only for them to cut you off over the smallest thing. Turns out, that kind of thing isn’t so rare. Women on TikTok have been sharing the tiny reasons they’ve ended a relationship, and yeah, some of them are pretty petty.

TikToker @heyphatty is one of those women who has zero problem cutting a guy off over something like, oh, not wishing her a safe flight (she really did it). She even dropped a PSA for other women, saying if you feel even the slightest "inkling" that someone’s not going to meet your needs, "it’s fine to move on." She shared her story (more on that below), and other women have followed suit, revealing the small yet entertaining reasons they decided to let a guy go. Here's what they had to say.

Women share the small reasons they broke things off with a guy.

Let’s start with @heyphatty, because it was her video that inspired other women to chime in with the small, and sometimes petty, reasons they’ve broken things off with a guy. That said, I’m not going to completely discredit her decision (or the other women) as a woman’s intuition is nothing to overlook.

According to the TikToker, she had been dating a guy for about a month. They were texting or talking on the phone daily and seeing each other a few times a week. But when it came time for each of them to travel separately to spend the holidays with their families, he forgot to wish her safe travels, and that didn’t sit right with her.

Now, I’ll cut her a little slack here, because he also didn’t reach out the entire weekend. And considering they had been talking every day, he really couldn’t send a quick text?

Then again, it was the holidays, and they’d only been seeing each other for a month. Some saw it as a red flag or maybe even him testing the waters, or maybe the guy was just busy. Does it make him inconsiderate? Perhaps to some.

But she also mentioned that during the month they were dating, he did show concern after she was involved in two non-serious but still traumatic car accidents. Still, not wishing her safe travels ended up being the line he didn’t know he shouldn’t cross.

Other women share their small reasons for ending a relationship.

TikToker @heyphatty’s video prompted a slew of comments from other women also sharing the small reasons they dumped a guy. One person wrote, "Date cancellations without immediate rescheduling efforts," while another explained her reasoning as, "On a second date, he made a joke about Kobe Bryant's death after I was telling him how I was a fan since high school." OK, OK, I can see the lack of consideration there.

But then there was this one: "I cut him off 'cause he said a 'joke' that I didn’t like." I guess a guy’s sense of humor can say a lot about his character. Here are a few more reasons that might seem small, but they definitely hit where it counts.

One TikToker shared, "My dog died and he said 'call me when you feel better,'" while another said she ended things because the guy she was seeing made a coffee for himself and didn’t bother to ask if she wanted one. Yeah, those two are definitely red flags!