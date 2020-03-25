Wishing You Were Back in the Office? Maybe These Work From Home Jokes Will Help

Wishing You Were Back in the Office? Maybe These Work From Home Jokes Will HelpBy Jacqueline Gualtieri
We all dreamed of working from home. In theory, it sounds amazing. Your cubicle mate, Linda, isn't talking your ear off every day (how does she never get that headphones mean no talking?). You're not doing an hour commute to your office every day. You're drinking your own coffee and not that awful, cheap brand your boss insists on using. You can stay in bed while you work. You can stay in pajamas (or, heck, you can even be naked!). And your only coworker is your dog.
But it doesn't take long to get a little stir crazy when you have to work at home. Suddenly, even being in the office sounds good. You even miss Linda! You'll talk to anyone at this point! You're not alone. While we're all stuck avoiding the office thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, here's hoping a few of these work from home jokes will put a smile on your face and remind you that we're all in this together.
Time to man your own door.
To some degree, this could kind of help. If anyone tried to enter his home and ruin the whole social-distancing thing, he would be right there to kick them out.
This is gross...but also hysterical.
Incest isn't funny, but this joke is.
What if ESPN just became a feed of this...
Well, now we want this to happen. How about a live feed of a bunch of football players just being at home to tide us over until sports come back?
Here's how Pilot Pete is handling the breakup and social distancing happening all at once.
Peter Weber has had a rough time lately.
This doesn't just apply to UFC fighters TBH.
If you don't do this with your cats, we don't know what to tell you. But this seems pretty normal to us. Of course, that could be the social distancing hysteria creeping in.
Introducing 'Mario Kart: School Bus Edition'!
This has all the fun of driving a bus, but without the snot-nose kids screaming!
Speaking of no snot-nosed kids...
Finally, a lunch lady can enjoy a lunch in peace.
Does this mean surgeons are basically playing 'Operation' with themselves at this point?
Dentists can totally fill a cavity at home, right?
This actually seems like a fun way to spend time. Well, if you leave the fish alone.
Put a magnet on the end of a string, put a bunch of paper clips around the floor, and keep your kids entertained...for a couple of minutes.
Mario says stay home.
We hope that Bowser is taking quarantine seriously and not kidnapping Peach at a time like this.
Just a few more days of quarantine and chem teachers will be set for life.
And when you're done, keep the hazmat suit on to go to the grocery store!
If only you could eat virtual corn.
Does Farmville still exist? Because if so, we have a new quarantine activity.
That's not what we meant.
Next time, just play Mario Kart.
Your cat is gonna look awesome.
But also, it's gonna scratch the heck out of you for doing this.
Yup, your partner is gonna be so grateful you set up your lifeguard stand next to the tub.
No, really, they're going to love the new lifeguard stand in the bathroom that allows you to sit and watch them try to get ten minutes of peace in the tub.
Divers, there's nothing down there you want to see.
Seriously, nothing good will come out of this. Please don't play in toilets, folks.
Honestly, this might catch more than animals.
Have you seen how long it'll take for Instacart to deliver food right now? We've seen cases where people can't get food delivered for days. And no one wants to risk going to the grocery store. So if we see a full jar of peanut butter, we might have to go after it too.
Okay, stop the lying.
We all know this isn't just bartenders right now. It's all of us.
Hey, when you gotta work, you gotta work.
The question is: how can people tip?
You won't be working from home for long.
Because your home is about to get wrecked.
Stay safe, all your work-from-home workers. And don't forget to thank those who aren't able to work from their own couches!
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.
