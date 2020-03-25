Wishing You Were Back in the Office? Maybe These Work From Home Jokes Will Help

We all dreamed of working from home. In theory, it sounds amazing. Your cubicle mate, Linda, isn't talking your ear off every day (how does she never get that headphones mean no talking?). You're not doing an hour commute to your office every day. You're drinking your own coffee and not that awful, cheap brand your boss insists on using. You can stay in bed while you work. You can stay in pajamas (or, heck, you can even be naked!). And your only coworker is your dog.