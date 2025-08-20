“I Finally Got Caught” — Worker With Three Remote Jobs Gets Found Out a Year Later "If this happens do you get two unemployment checks?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 20 2025, 3:18 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash | @Shutter Speed

If you're going to stack multiple remote jobs to maximize your earning potential, just know that it could backfire. That's what this Reddit user who posted to the site's r/overemployed sub from a throwaway account. So, maybe take what they're saying with a grain of salt.

However, the OP claims that for a year, they were able to land gainful employment with three different companies, all of which were remote positions.

And it's not like they're the first person to do so. There are several guides online that offer helpful tips for people who are considering going this route. The ethics of doing so, and whether or not you're going to get caught and enrage your employers, however, is another discussion entirely.

Newsweek also reports that "a third of remote workers are working two jobs." Depending on how you look at it, you could take this multiple ways. One is that some employers don't give their workers enough to do. For example, this 2003 worker said that despite asking for more work, he wasn't given any. Instead, he rattled off novels while he was at his desk.

Or it could just mean that technological advancements have outpaced the demands of certain industries and that committed individuals dedicated to utilizing new system functionalities can be more efficient. Some may argue that as long as the work is getting done properly, who cares how many jobs an employee has?

Others might say it's a sign of how bad the global economy is doing, that citizens of the world's most affluent nation must juggle several jobs at once in order to make ends meet. It certainly doesn't help that the cost of living has skyrocketed between 2021 and 2024, either.

Source: Reddit | @throwaway74948477

Food inflation was a major concern during these years, and during this time it became more expensive for Americans to own a house than it was for US citizens living through the Great Depression. Perhaps these tumultuous financial times have spurred many employees to seek multiple income sources to prepare themselves for economic uncertainties.

Back to the Redditor — they write that "after a year, I finally got caught." In their August 2025 post, they indicate they "woke up this morning to a fun impromptu meeting" with the human resources department at their second job. Apparently, the company's Vice President did some digging around and was unable to locate the Redditor's LinkedIn profile.

But they decided to go ahead and reach out to their job recruiter and discovered that an online profile associated with the worker listed their first job. This set off alarm bells, which culminated in them being "terminated immediately." Worried about their other jobs, they asked Job No. 2 if "they were going to reach out to the other employer."

Source: Reddit | @throwaway74948477

Unfortunately for them, it turned out that this was the case. Not long after, they received notice from Job No. 1 that they were also fired. This came as a shock to the Redditor, as they said they were "doing well in each role and honestly...never expected to be caught."

The hits kept on coming for the job stacker, though. In a follow-up edit on their profile, they said that Job No. 3, which was also listed on their profile, caught wind of them stacking jobs, and they "got shut off EOD." While understandably upset by the series of events, they did include some wry humor in their post.

They wrote, "Shout out to J2 HR, I respect the dedication." One person who responded to the post quipped, "If this happens do you get two unemployment checks?" Another remarked that in this instance, they wouldn't be eligible for unemployment, as the employers "fire[d them]...with cause so [they] will get nothing."

Source: Reddit | @throwaway74948477

Some folks in the r/overemployed subreddit wrote about ways others who stack jobs could stop themselves from being outed. One said they should never show their current employers on LinkedIn to prevent this from happening. Another, who doesn't even stack jobs, shared their way of dodging questions from work colleagues regarding their LinkedIn profiles.

They said that they tell folks they "find it creepy that Microsoft wants to know everything about me," citing data privacy concerns as their reason for not being on the app, which they genuinely believe. Another said that temporarily disabling a LinkedIn account is almost always better than blocking employers from scouting it out.