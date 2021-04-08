4 Kardashian Photoshop Jobs That Social Media Users Will Always Remember

It has long been debated whether celebrities use Photoshop and other photo editing software to enhance their photographs. And while there is nothing wrong with that, some celebrities are known to lie about their use of editing and camera tricks, which comes off pretty corny. So, it’s no surprise that social media has ripped into Khloé Kardashian for a recent photo of her that began making the rounds online.

In case you missed it, the reality star is under fire for taking extreme lengths to remove an unauthorized photograph from the Internet — even though most people have said the unedited photo looks fine. And since Khloé has revealed that she does sometimes use software to touch up her photos, many people have been reminiscing about the family's past Photoshop fails.

Follow along as we take a trip down memory lane of four of the Kardashian family’s worst Photoshop jobs.