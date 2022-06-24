'Would It Kill You to Laugh?': Kate Berlant and John Early Talk 'Three's Company' Inspiration and More (EXCLUSIVE)

The seemingly realistic sitcom subplot in Would It Kill You to Laugh?, combined with the longtime friends' natural on-screen chemistry in their sketches (which often feature other characters and plots — including a family of beavers), will certainly have audiences laughing.

Distractify spoke exclusively with Kate and John who opened up about the quirky sketch special, including the inspiration behind the show, and more.

Check out our Q&A below. (Editor's note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)