Where Did the Meaning of the Show Title 'Queer as Folk' Originate? Here's What We Know

The original Queer as Folk series ran from 1999 to 2000 in Britain. It was the first television program in history to focus solely on the lives of gay characters. Doctor Who's returning showrunner Russell T. Davies created Queer as Folk. He also wrote every episode of the original series. Russell now serves as an executive producer on the Queer as Folk reboot on Peacock.

The show was previously rebooted in the U.S. for Showtime by Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman, running for five seasons from 2000 to 2005.

Here's what we know about where the show's title originated.