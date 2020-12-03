Man Who Was Delivered Wrong Burrito Found the Person It Was Supposed to Go to on Twitter

What do you do when you get the wrong delivery order for dinner? Well, you probably eat it. But one Twitter user decided that they would try to find the person the meal belonged to in order to at least apologize before they chowed down. What ensued was one of the most wholesome Twitter reactions ever.

Article continues below advertisement

Twitter user @bobby wrote on Twitter, "Seamless brought me the wrong order and I found the guy on Twitter. @kyleholzinger hey man I'm eating your burrito I'm very hungry sorry." Along with the caption, they included the wrapped and unwrapped burrito, which was delivered from Chipotle.

seamless brought me the wrong order and i found the guy on twitter. @kyleholzinger hey man i'm eating your burrito i'm very hungry sorry pic.twitter.com/yjuIcyNraP — laser (@bobby) November 23, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle was tagged, so it was only a matter of time before he saw the tweet. Within mere minutes, he responded to Bobby with similar pictures of a burrito bowl and wrote, "It's cool I did the same thing."

It’s cool I did the same thing pic.twitter.com/0tYLhnJdT6 — Kyle Holzinger Total Landscaping (@kyleholzinger) November 23, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

The exchange went totally viral, racking up tens of thousands of likes and retweets. Chipotle's official Twitter account even got in on the conversation, responding to Kyle and Bobby with, "Well this worked out ~seamlessly~."

Well this worked out ~seamlessly~ — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) November 23, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

Never has a wrong order gone so right. People loved the exchange, but on another note, many were intrigued by Kyle's Chipotle order. He ordered a chicken burrito with a "DOUBLE WRAP," which kind of blew people's minds.

Two tortillas?! How? Does it work? Why didn't we think of this sooner?

Article continues below advertisement

In a response to a question about the double wrap, Kyle explains that the double wrap is "key, esp with sour cream they always burst without it." If I'm going to be honest, I didn't even know you could do that, and now my world has completely changed.

Some thought that the double wrap would be too much tortilla, but that begs the question: Is there such a thing as too much tortilla? Plus, as some people pointed out, if you have enough ingredients in there, especially wet ones like salsa or sour cream, it might actually be a better ratio than a single tortilla.

Article continues below advertisement

I just ordered @chipotle bc of this tweet. @chipotle give at Kyle and at Bobby a sponsorship — Dylan Ousley (@dylanousley) November 23, 2020

This incredible tweet exchange inspired others to order Chipotle and change their future orders. It's just heartwarming that instead of getting angry, these two fine people put aside their frustration to eat a meal that wasn't theirs and totally understood when the other person does the same.