20 Hilarious Tweets Anyone Who Grew Up With Siblings Can Relate To

Me? I'm the oldest of three. I have a younger brother and a younger sister. We're all close now as adults, but you better believe we went through that phase where we constantly tried to one-up each other and get each other in trouble. And it was a long phase. They made me so crazy that I wanted to pull my hair out. But that's what siblings are for, right? That and pawning off household chores you hate. Here are some of our favorite tweets about what it's like to grow up with siblings.

If you grew up with brothers and sisters, you know that the sibling bond is like no other. You can be screaming bloody murder at each other one second, braiding each other's hair the next, stealing clothes from their closet after that, and then hysterically laughing until you can't breathe anymore. Sibling relationships are complicated and wonderful all at the same time.

1. "Stop copying me!"

Oh my god, I can feel my skin crawl just thinking about my brother doing this. This and that thing where he puts his hand one inch from your arm and is like, "I'm not touching you. I'm not touching you." So infuriating.

1. Getting in trouble

True life: Possibly the happiest I've ever been was when my brother got so mad at me that he threw a rock and shattered the back windshield of our family minivan. He got in trouble while I sat there absolutely beaming.

1. Your fault too

But this is also so real. Sometimes, you're basking in the glow of your parent yelling at your sibling and you don't have a care in the world, and then they turn the tables and start shouting at you, too. What did you do? Nothing, that's what you did.

1. The remote control

I think probably our biggest fights growing up happened because we wanted to watch different things on TV. My brother always wanted to watch baseball games like some kind of sports nerd.

1. Half the grapes

What a little devil! This is 100 percent something only a brother would do. It's too mean for anyone else to think of it.

1. Good advice

Congratulations, little sister! You win the "Almost Supportive" Sibling Award for 2019. This award goes to the sibling who came so close to being supportive that we could almost taste it but then pulled the rug out from under their sibling and left them hanging.

1. Roasted

This is the most incredible burn I have ever come across in my entire life, and the fact that it came out of the mouth of an 11-year-old gives me great hope for future generations. These kids are going to be just fine.

1. Detailed instructions

Why can't your siblings ever just do what they're told?! Your plan is always perfect, and they always decided to go and muck it up.

1. Play fighting

Play fighting is never a good idea because approximately 9,999,999 percent of the time, it ends in real fighting. I know that's more than 100 percent. I know what I said, and I stand by it.

1. Acting innocent

On the rare occasion that you slide off the hook and your sibling gets reprimanded for something that was your fault, just remember to nod and breathe and definitely don't smile and point and laugh in your sibling's face. That tends to give things away. I know this from experience.

1. Adopted

If you have a sibling and you haven't ever gotten so mad at them that you claimed they were adopted, do you even really have a sibling? And the funniest thing is there is absolutely nothing wrong with being adopted. It's not a good insult!

1. Remaining calm

Sometimes, being sent to your bedroom isn't so much a punishment as it is an effective way to keep you from absolutely losing it on your siblings. It's a chance to get zen before you have to face them again.

1. Stop crying

This is so real. Raise your hand if you have ever made your sibling cry and then in a panic offered them anything to make them stop crying before they get you in trouble. Yeah, I thought so.

1. "I want it!"

Do you actually want that children's book about dinosaurs? No, but now you will have it because if you don't take it, your brother will. And you can think of nothing worse than your brother getting something nice.

1. Race to the shower

I don't know why we never learned to stop announcing when we were going to use the bathroom. We could have just slipped away and showered discreetly while no one was paying attention. But we loved the race, didn't we? We loved the fight to the bathroom door.

1. "Better be good"

What, a sister can't just call her brother up to say hello? To check in? To casually inquire about how much money he got in his birthday card from grandma this year just to make sure she still loves you both equally?

1. Stealing stuff

It really becomes a vicious cycle because then you only steal more stuff because they stole your stuff, but then they steal more of your stuff because you stole from them. And that's just the way the world works, I'm afraid.

1. Unequal measurements

Oh, if you are so nice as to pick up a drink for your sibling or get them another slice of pizza, of course they are getting the worse one. It's just a given. It's payment for you doing the nice thing of getting it for them. I thought that was a tacit agreement between all siblings.

1. Siblings at school

Just like it's weird to see your teachers out in the real world, it can be kind of strange to see your siblings at school! You don't really know how to act in front of them because you sure can't act the way you do when you're both home. So you tend to settle for the squinty glare.

1. Defending their honor