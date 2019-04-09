Logo
national-siblings-day-memes-1554822422854.png

20+ National Sibling Day Memes to Send to Your Favorite Brother or Sister

By

National Siblings Day is April 10 and before you start scrolling through your phone for the cutest family photos from your childhood, we thought you ought to first congratulate your brother or sister with memes. Because nothing quite encapsulates the feeling of growing up with a big brother or little sister in the house like a funny and relatable image you can laugh about all day.

So scroll through these funny pics and see which one best represents your relationship with your siblings. Were you guys competitive as kids? Always vying for mom and dad's attention? Or would you try and scapegoat your little brother into taking the fall for all of your mischief? Were you always the one who called shotgun, and did it make it your mission in life not to let your big sister ever take the front seat?

Whatever relationship you have with your siblings is sure to be summed up in this catalog of memes. From cute animal siblings to throwback Mary-Kate and Ashley, with even some Beyoncé sprinkled in, we've got you covered. 

We scoured the internet to find the 25 freshest and most relatable brother and sister memes to celebrate this incredible day that only comes once a year (although it really feels like it happens more than that, doesn't it?).

Send the funniest memes to your siblings and maybe even pick up the phone to give them a call (a text works too). Let them know how much you love them — after all, you're stuck with them for life.

Happy National Siblings Day!

1. When your sibling's crush calls and you answer the phone.

national-siblings-day-memes-37-1554820455967.png
Source: Instagram

1. When you guys were rough-housing and you accidentally went too far.

national-siblings-day-memes-1-1554820508363.png
Source: Reddit

1. When you NEED a breather after 4 hours straight of 'Queer Eye'

national-siblings-day-memes-5-1554820577458.png
Source: Twitter

1. Count your blessings, hon.

national-siblings-day-memes-2-1554820669370.png
Source: reddit

1. This is sadly one we never grow out of.

national-siblings-day-memes-3-1554820702469.png
Source: reddit

1. Also, this. Some secrets are for life.

national-siblings-day-memes-22-1554820743656.png
Source: Twitter

1. Why are younger siblings always so much more savage?

national-siblings-day-memes-4-1554820788763.png
Source: reddit

1. I mean, is nothing sacred?!

national-siblings-day-memes-7-1554820847147.png
Source: imgur

1. Not touching, can't get mad!

national-siblings-day-memes-8-1554820916565.png
Source: twitter

1. Like, you're too old for me to have to explain how this works...

national-siblings-day-memes-9-1554820942463.png
Source: Twitter

1. When the only answer is to retaliate...

national-siblings-day-memes-10-1554820988584.png
Source: Instagram

1. Is it bad that this feeling never gets old?

national-siblings-day-memes-12-1554821065754.png
Source: Twitter

1. Really? We've never heard that before...

national-siblings-day-memes-13-1554821112776.png
Source: Twitter

1. And yet people always find the need to point it out.

national-siblings-day-memes-35-1554821136462.png
Source: Twitter

1. Never have I ever met a sister who "respects boundaries."

national-siblings-day-memes-14-1554821174193.png
Source: Twitter

1. Ahem, *slow clap*

national-siblings-day-memes-15-1554821198977.png
Source: Twitter

1. Siblings make us the best at arguing technicalities.

national-siblings-day-memes-16-1554821226178.png
Source: Twitter

1. They also teach us stellar theater skills.

national-siblings-day-memes-17-1554821264958.png
Source: Twitter

1. Just hand over the Academy Award already.

national-siblings-day-memes-33-1554821354955.png
Source: Twitter

1. Truer words have never been tweeted.

national-siblings-day-memes-18-1554821385161.png
Source: Twitter

1. Siblings teach us so much about life and love...

national-siblings-day-memes-20-1554821418914.png
Source: Twitter

1. And theater, and math...

national-siblings-day-memes-23-1554821444185.png
Source: Imgur

1. And how to force yourself to endure an awkward hug...

national-siblings-day-memes-24-1554821466922.png
Source: Twitter

1. But at the end of the day, no one knows you better...

national-siblings-day-memes-27-1554821516654.png
Source: Instagram

1. And there's really no relationship more pure than the one between siblings.

national-siblings-day-memes-36-1554821524680.png
Source: Twitter

Send these to your favorite brother or sister. Or better yet, pick up that phone and give them a call.

Happy National Siblings Day!

