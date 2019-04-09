20+ National Sibling Day Memes to Send to Your Favorite Brother or Sister

20+ National Sibling Day Memes to Send to Your Favorite Brother or SisterBy Pippa Raga
National Siblings Day is April 10 and before you start scrolling through your phone for the cutest family photos from your childhood, we thought you ought to first congratulate your brother or sister with memes. Because nothing quite encapsulates the feeling of growing up with a big brother or little sister in the house like a funny and relatable image you can laugh about all day.
So scroll through these funny pics and see which one best represents your relationship with your siblings. Were you guys competitive as kids? Always vying for mom and dad's attention? Or would you try and scapegoat your little brother into taking the fall for all of your mischief? Were you always the one who called shotgun, and did it make it your mission in life not to let your big sister ever take the front seat?
Whatever relationship you have with your siblings is sure to be summed up in this catalog of memes. From cute animal siblings to throwback Mary-Kate and Ashley, with even some Beyoncé sprinkled in, we've got you covered.
We scoured the internet to find the 25 freshest and most relatable brother and sister memes to celebrate this incredible day that only comes once a year (although it really feels like it happens more than that, doesn't it?).
Send the funniest memes to your siblings and maybe even pick up the phone to give them a call (a text works too). Let them know how much you love them — after all, you're stuck with them for life.
Happy National Siblings Day!
1. When your sibling's crush calls and you answer the phone.
1. When you guys were rough-housing and you accidentally went too far.
1. When you NEED a breather after 4 hours straight of 'Queer Eye'
1. Count your blessings, hon.
1. This is sadly one we never grow out of.
1. Also, this. Some secrets are for life.
1. Why are younger siblings always so much more savage?
1. I mean, is nothing sacred?!
1. Not touching, can't get mad!
1. Like, you're too old for me to have to explain how this works...
1. When the only answer is to retaliate...
1. Is it bad that this feeling never gets old?
1. Really? We've never heard that before...
1. And yet people always find the need to point it out.
1. Never have I ever met a sister who "respects boundaries."
1. Ahem, *slow clap*
1. Siblings make us the best at arguing technicalities.
1. They also teach us stellar theater skills.
1. Just hand over the Academy Award already.
1. Truer words have never been tweeted.
1. Siblings teach us so much about life and love...
1. And theater, and math...
1. And how to force yourself to endure an awkward hug...
1. But at the end of the day, no one knows you better...
1. And there's really no relationship more pure than the one between siblings.
Send these to your favorite brother or sister. Or better yet, pick up that phone and give them a call.
Happy National Siblings Day!