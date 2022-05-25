Here's What Fans Should Know About a Possible 'Wrong Side of the Tracks' Season 2
Some might consider Wrong Side of the Tracks to be grisly and nerve-shredding. Those people wouldn’t necessarily be wrong. The Netflix original show is about a war veteran who steps up to the plate to protect his granddaughter as she falls prey to the dangerous and malicious drug dealers who are taking control of his neighborhood.
The drama has already intrigued tons of people throughout the show's first season, and fans are wondering if there will be a Season 2.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'Wrong Side of the Tracks'?
Technically, there are already two seasons of Wrong Side of the Tracks. Netflix has only made the first season available for streaming so far, though.
The first season comes with eight episodes, jam-packed with intense drama and quick-paced character development. Each episode from Season 1 ranges between 69 and 80 minutes long.
Since the first season is doing well on among Netflix viewers, the second installment is undoubtedly coming soon. Spain already gained access to the second installment on May 17, but that isn’t the case for people in the U.S. just yet.
According to Netflix Life, it’s safe to assume Season 2 might be added to Netflix in July. If viewers don’t get a glimpse of Season 2 by the end of July though, it’s likely Netflix will add the second installment to their platform before the end of 2022.
Who will be included in Season 2 of 'Wrong Side of the Tracks'?
Many of the cast members from Season 1, including Jose Coronado as Tirso Abantos, Nona Sobo as Irene, and Felipe Londoño as Nelson, will be returning in Season 2. Nona has already created a lot of buzz as a young starlet on the rise, which means she's someone to keep an eye out for in future projects.
Season 1 of Wrong Side of the Tracks is available for streaming on Netflix now.