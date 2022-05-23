[SPOILER]'s Powers May Make Her One of the Most Powerful Entities in 'The Umbrella Academy'By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
The second season of The Umbrella Academy strands the adopted Hargreeves family in the early 1960s. Amidst dealing with Cold War-era tensions and racial segregation, the superpowered siblings must band together to prevent yet another apocalypse. While they try to stop the world from getting destroyed, they deal with all sorts of foes, including Lila Pitts (Ritu Arya).
However, she ends up having more in common with the Hargreeves siblings than she initially leads on. She is eventually revealed to have powers of her own in the Season 2 finale, and they'll be on full display in the upcoming third season. How did she come across these powers? She did so the same way the rest of them did.
How did Lila get powers in 'The Umbrella Academy'? Her origins explained.
Initially, Lila is a prodigal field operative for The Commission, the organization dedicated to preserving events in the timeline. Under the maternal command of the Handler (Kate Walsh), she goes undercover in the 1960s by seducing Diego Hargreeves (David Castañeda) and infiltrating the ranks of the Hargreeves siblings. She is found out, but not before growing actual feelings for Diego and attempting to recruit him into the Commission.
Lila eventually helps her adoptive mother succeed in her power grab to run the Commission. In the final battle against the Umbrella Academy, Lila reveals her secret weapon. Like the Hargreeves siblings, she also possesses superpowers. She can copy any one of the siblings' powers and use them to her advantage. She nearly manages to overpower the entire family using their own abilities, but Diego makes a desperate plea by deducing the truth about Lila's origins.
Originally, the Hargreeves kids were born under mysterious circumstances. In 1989, 43 women around the world gave birth to children at the same exact minute, despite none of them having been pregnant in the moments leading up to the fact. Of the seven we know of in Season 2, each of them has superpowers. Lila is one of those children, having been born under the same conditions.
Diego comes to this realization and professes it to Lila during the final battle. She even realizes the full truth that the Handler killed her real parents when she was a child in order to take Lila under her wing. While she is nearly convinced to join the Hargreeves family, the ongoing battle forces her to escape before she can make a decision.
Is Lila a Hargreeves? She may become one yet.
While Lila is the same as the rest of the Hargreeves siblings, that doesn't necessarily make her another family member. The other kids only became family after being individually adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) in their infancy. But there were 43 children around the world born in the same way. Despite Reginald's best efforts, the show itself states that "he [only] got seven." Lila is simply one of the many children he failed to adopt.
But it's a whole new timeline in Season 3. With the original Hargreeves siblings displaced in history, they are remarkably short on allies and resources as they face off against the Sparrow Academy. Lila is one of the few individuals who remember the original timeline and may prove to be an unlikely ally for the original Umbrella kids. In the Season 3 trailer, she is even seen fighting alongside Viktor Hargreeves (Elliot Page), with Lila copying Viktor's world-ending powers in a united front.
There's every chance that Lila could become an honorary Hargreeves and join up with the original siblings.
Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy begins streaming on June 22.