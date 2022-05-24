Inside the Mickey Haller Universe: Is Netflix's 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Based on the Movie?

David E. Kelley's latest project for Netflix resurrects the spirit of Mickey Haller, the lawyer nicknamed after his preferred consultation method: holding court inside his Lincoln Town Car.

Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, and Becki Newton in the lead roles, The Lincoln Lawyer casts light on the latest happenings of the defense attorney with enough charm to put Hank Moody, the protagonist of Californication, to shame.