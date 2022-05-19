Is Netflix's Chilean Series '42 Days of Darkness' Based on a True Story? It Mimics Many True-Crime Shows

According to Revista Nos, the first forensic analysis concluded that Viviana Haeger Massé's body "did not present signs attributable to the action of third parties and that her death was caused by the ingestion of the herbicide product found on the same property."

This led to the theory that Viviana died by suicide. We don't want to spoil Viviana's tragic fate for those looking to watch the series, but you amateur sleuths likely already know this was no self-inflicted death.