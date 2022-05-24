WiFi Is a Myth on 'Snowflake Mountain' — When's the Release Date for the Netflix Series?

In Netflix's Snowflake Mountain, "there's no running water, no parents, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi." Cue the infamous "dun, dun, dun" sound effect. From production company Naked and executive producers Cal Turner and Jo Harcourt-Smith, the series premieres on June 22, 2022, on Netflix.

Though not many specifics have been released, Netflix did state that there's "a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner" at stake.