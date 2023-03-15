Every 'WWE 2K23' DLC Release Date Brings New Superstars to the Game
Following behind its previous titles, WWE 2K23 will have several post-launch DLC packs that players can buy and earn new superstars. These characters may be late additions, but they can beef up the already-massive roster with iconic faces and renowned legends.
You could purchase the WWE 2K23 Deluxe and Icon Edition to automatically get the characters with the Season Pass included when available.
However, some players won't have the luxury of putting down money for the hefty price of one of the editions. To help you decide which characters are worth it, here's a breakdown of the WWE 2K23 DLC packs and their release dates.
'WWE 2K23' DLC release dates explained:
Each WWE 2K23 DLC pack will release separately in different months after the wrestling game launches on March 17. You could purchase the Season Pass once available for $39.99 or choose specific DLC individually for $9.99 each.
Below, you'll find the release dates for the different DLC packs coming out this year for WWE 2K23:
- Steiner Row Pack: April 19
- Pretty Sweet Pack: May 17
- Race to NXT Pack: June 14
- Revel With Wyatt Pack: July 19
- Bad News U Pack: August 16
Every DLC pack has approximately four weeks between each other and falls on Wednesdays, except the NXT pack, which has five weeks between it and others. Publisher 2K Games hasn't budged on the timing since their announcement, but players should be wary of setbacks for their platform in case certain characters aren't ready for release.
'WWE 2K23' DLCs add Scott Steiner, Zeus, Ivy Nile, and other playable characters.
The five DLC packs will add 24 new playable characters to the roster in WWE 2K23. These packs include Scott Steiner, Zeus, Ivy Nile, Wendy Choo, and other WWE figures:
Steiner Row Pack:
- Scott Steiner
- Rick Steiner
- B-Fab (Manager)
- Top Dolla
Pretty Sweet Pack:
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- Tiffany Stratton
- Elton Prince
- Kit Wilson
Race to NXT Pack:
- Harley Race
- Ivy Nile
- Wendy Choo
- Tony D'Angelo
- Trick Williams
Revel with Wyatt Pack:
- Bray Wyatt
- Zeus
- Valhalla
- Joe Gacy
- Blair Davenport
Bad News U Pack:
- Eve Torres
- Wade Barrett
- Damon Kemp
- Andre Chase
- Nathan Frazer
Unfortunately, if you were hoping to get a superstar like Wade Barrett early, you must wait until August.
"A little irked that the two I'm looking forward to the most (Bray Wyatt and Wade Barrett) are 4-5 months out after initial release," said one Reddit user in response to the DLC roster reveal.
The time restriction has led some players to express their disappointment on the thread, alongside others who felt the list of superstars was "very underwhelming."
Ultimately, if you are interested in nabbing these characters when available, you can decide which of the bunch you want or buy the entire Season Pass when the time comes.
On March 17, WWE 2K23 will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.