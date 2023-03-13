Home > Gaming Source: 2K Games Over 200 Professional Wrestling Stars Will Join the Roster for 'WWE 2K23' By Anthony Jones Mar. 13 2023, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Coming out a bit later in the calendar year than its predecessor, WWE 2K23 will once again debut a massive list of professional wrestling superstars and iconic figures. Most wrestlers will be available when the game releases on March 17, but some will be behind DLC.

Article continues below advertisement

The game's wrestling roster even features old faces like the Bella Twins, who returned to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022, and many debuting superstars such as Carmelo Hayes into the mix. Publisher 2K Games confirmed the WWE 2K23 roster has over 200 characters on release day and likely more in the future.

Source: 2K Games

Article continues below advertisement

The 'WWE 2K23' roster has fan-favorite legends and new school superstars.

On the WWE 2K23 website, you can view the entire list of characters for the starting roster. As expected, John Cena, Undertaker, The Rock, and Triple H are available on launch day. The list also includes WWE wrestler and social media personality Logan Paul who signed onto the network in 2022.

Further down the list shows DLC characters Brock Lesnar '01, The Prototype, Randy Orton '02, and Leviathan as part of the Ruthless Aggression Pack tied to the WWE 2K23 Icon Edition. Additionally, players can add Bad Bunny to the roster by pre-ordering any digital edition before its March 17 release, including a Ruby tier MyFaction card as bonus content.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 2K Games

'WWE 2K23' has removed some playable characters from 'WWE 2K22.'

While an impressive list, some fans on Reddit have noted the absence of some playable characters. "Roderick Strong noticeably missing even though he's been employed the entire time between games," said one Reddit user, another adding, "Seems odd to leave out Ivy Nile, but here we are."

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Smack Down Hotel, a publication dedicated to covering everything WWE, a rather lengthy list of stars were removed compared to WWE 2K22, such as Ric Flair and Billie Kay. For any superstars you don't see on the list via the WWE 2K23 website, you should keep in mind that 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts aim to release DLC packs with new characters in the future.

Source: 2K Games

'WWE 2K23' will have five post-launch DLC packs introducing 24 wrestling superstars and legends.