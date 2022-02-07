Dominican Music Producer and DJ Xtassy Beats Has Passed Away at 37

Prayers up! It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news that Dominican music producer and DJ Xtassy Beats — born Juan Alfonso Abreu — has passed away.

Xtassy was just 37 years old.

Known as one half of the music production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy), Xtassy created hits for Don Omar and helped put Natti Natasha on the map. The duo's 2016 debut album, “The Rise: Latin Street Hits," debuted at the No. 10 spot on Billboard's Latin Rhythm Albums chart.