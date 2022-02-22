Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga: A Look at Kanye's New Collab

Other shirts seem to bear an exterior-facing small blue Yeezy Gap logo stamped at the top, a branding element that was reserved for the inner neck tags of Ye's last round of "perfect hoodies" and "round jackets." As for the pants, they appear to be the only garment with no branding in this collection.

Like his last round of clothing, the hoodies and tees look to be heavyweight and baggy yet cropped, something that has become a signature of the Yeezy Gap aesthetic over the last year.