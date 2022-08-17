Yeezy Gap Is Being Sold out of Giant Trash Bags, and the Internet Finds It Hilarious

The clothing is oversized, very dark, and very Balenciaga. But it's not so much the garments themselves that have people talking online. It's how the brand is selling them. That's right. Gap finally has its stores filled with Yeezy Gap products, but to get them you'll have to dig through giant trash bags. If this sounds weird to you, you're not alone. There are many hilarious memes about the situation. Let's take a look at what people online are saying.